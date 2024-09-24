Beacon House Announces Danielle Schmutz as New Executive Director

Danielle N. Schmutz, Beacon House Executive Director

New leadership for Washington, DC based youth development organization with 33 years of deep roots and history in Ward 5

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beacon House Board of Directors is thrilled to announce that Danielle Schmutz has been named Executive Director of Beacon House. This feels like a homecoming, as Danielle has been connected to Beacon House for over a decade.

Danielle brings a wealth of experience in building teams and strengthening programs, interventions, fund development, and operations within both startup and nonprofit sectors. From 2014 to 2019, Danielle made significant contributions as Beacon House’s Director of Programs and Operations, overseeing program development, operational effectiveness, fundraising, and financial management.

Most recently, Danielle held leadership roles at Surgo Ventures, a global public health organization, and Surgo Health, a data analytics health tech startup. She began her career working with nonprofits focused on youth, mentoring, and social justice in Michigan. Danielle holds an MSW in Management and Policy from the University of Michigan and a BS in Sociology and Child Development from Central Michigan University.

Danielle reflected, “I truly feel that I am coming home and intend to lead our organization with the same care and commitment that has guided me throughout my career. It’s an honor to uphold the legacy of our founder, Reverend Robinson, and I’m excited to work alongside our incredible team and community to support the youth of Edgewood and beyond.”

Rodney Cephas, Beacon House’s longtime Athletic & Mentoring Director and Danielle are looking forward to working together again. Rodney shared, "I’m so thrilled to welcome Danielle back to the Beacon House team! Her passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in our community is exactly what we need right now at Beacon House. Danielle's return is a testament to the incredible work we can accomplish when we come together in support of a shared mission. I look forward to continuing our collaboration and seeing the meaningful change that Danielle's leadership and our collective efforts will bring about. Welcome back, Danielle - your presence here is a gift, and we are honored to work alongside you once more."

The Board of Directors have partnered with Danielle as she supported the leadership transition from the former Executive Director. Shannan Herbert, Chair of the Beacon House Board commented, “The Board of Directors and I are thrilled that Danielle will be the next leader of our organization. This truly feels like a homecoming, as Danielle has been deeply connected to Beacon House for over a decade. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Danielle into this role. She has earned the trust of the staff and community, has a deep understanding of our operations, and has the vision to build on Beacon House’s 33-year legacy. Welcome home, Danielle!”

About Beacon House

Beacon House is dedicated to promoting the academic advancement and personal growth of children in Washington, DC. Our vision is a future where children are empowered lifelong learners who reach their full potential. Our programs focus on closing the education achievement gap and improving the economic futures of children in Ward 5. Beacon House is more than a place for afterschool programs—it’s a thriving community that helps children unlock their potential and achieve brighter futures. By combining education with athletics and enrichment, Beacon House is preparing the next generation to see success in school and life and reach new heights.

To learn more about Beacon House, visit https://www.beaconhousedc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.