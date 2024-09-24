Syracuse University, Kumamoto Volters Enter Historic Partnership

Syracuse sport analytics students will utilize data analysis to help impact and improve team performance.

We look forward to providing statistical insights, building visualizations and models, and doing everything we can to help with the success of the Volters” — Sport Analytics Undergraduate Director and Professor Rodney Paul

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – The Sport Analytics program at Syracuse University and the Kumamoto Volters professional basketball team in Japan have announced a historic partnership for the 2024-25 season that will allow Syracuse sport analytics students to utilize data analysis to impact the team’s performance.

It’s the first partnership of this kind between an American college or university and a Japanese professional sports team. As part of this agreement, the sport analytics students and faculty from Syracuse University will work in different capacities with students and faculty from Kumamoto University, which is located on the Japanese island of Kyushu.

Kumamoto Basketball Co., Ltd., President and Chief Executive Officer Satoshi Yunoue said partnering with Syracuse’s prestigious Sport Analytics program will improve the team’s performance as it seeks to move from the Japanese B.League’s B2 league to the B1 league. The Volters open their season on Oct. 7.

“In recent years, the importance of data has been gaining attention, and we are confident that together with Kumamoto University, (Syracuse) will support us in the analytics portion and contribute to improving our winning percentage as we accumulate know-how in data analysis,” Yunoue said in a statement on the team’s website that was translated into English.

“We are excited to be able to work with Syracuse University, which is leading the way in data analysis in the field of basketball in the United States,” Yunoue added.

In serving as the Volters’ de facto analytics department, seven undergraduate and graduate students from the Department of Sport Management in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University will remotely collect and analyze a variety of data, including player performance statistics, live game video, information from wearables that track performance data, and business and operations data.

"We are honored and excited about the partnership between Kumamoto University and Syracuse University Sport Analytics,” says Sport Analytics Undergraduate Director and Professor Rodney Paul. “We look forward to providing statistical insights, building visualizations and models, and doing everything we can to help with the success of the Volters as we build what we hope to be a lasting collaboration with our wonderful partners at both Kumamoto University and the Volters."

Under Paul’s leadership, Syracuse’s sport analytics students have captured back-to-back National Sport Analytics Championships, and they have won numerous player and team analytics competitions in basketball, football, and baseball. About 70 students are providing data collection and analysis for 11 of Syracuse University’s athletic teams, and other partnerships such as the one with Kumamoto are in the works both nationally and globally.

Previously, the Volters utilized staff members to analyze data on a limited basis. In addition to analyzing the Volters’ data, the Syracuse students will help analyze data from opposing teams, and the collaboration with Syracuse and Kumamoto University will help the Volters build their own data analysis team.

“We would like to use the Volters as a hub to connect university students in Kumamoto and America,” Yunoue said. “We are grateful for this connection, and we will become a team and work together as colleagues working toward this goal.”

Paul says this partnership speaks to the uniqueness of the Sports Analytics program because the Syracuse students will apply the skills they’re learning in the classroom to a variety of areas for the Volters that will benefit from data analysis.

“This is the next step in the evolution of our program where are students are working in a practical laboratory with a professional team in another country and all that goes with it,” Paul says. “These are the ways they can show off their skills, and with the different time zones they can wake up in the morning and see the score of the game and the results of what they did.”

About Syracuse University’s Sport Analytics Program:

The Sport Analytics program in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University is a first-of-its kind program focusing on key skills to prepare students for a career using analytics in sports. The curriculum approaches sport analytics from both the player/team performance and business side of sports. Students gain skills related to high-level mathematics, coding and database work, business courses, visualization, statistical modeling, and machine learning. In its brief history, Syracuse Sport Analytics majors have placed with teams across all major leagues in sports, betting and daily fantasy companies, and tech and business companies using a wide range of analytical skills.

