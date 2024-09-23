RCP lights up London home pink for Organ Donation Week 2024

Marking the 30th anniversary of the NHS Organ Donor Register, the Royal College of Physicians has lit up its Regent’s Park home in recognition of Organ Donation Week. https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/

As part of Organ Donation Week 2024, the Royal College of Physicians has illuminated its iconic London headquarters in pink, joining landmarks across the UK in a show of solidarity for the cause.

Organised by NHS Blood and Transplant, the campaign aims to encourage more people to join the register and, crucially, talk with their families about their donation wishes.

Since the creation of the NHS Organ Donor Register in 1994, almost 60,000 lives have been saved through donations. However, demand for organ donors remains high, with more than 7,600 people currently waiting for transplants across the UK – including more than 250 children. Despite the introduction of the op-out system in 2020, there remains a significant shortfall in donors - particularly from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, which are often more prevalent in these communities, mean they are more likely to require transplants and wait longer due to a lack of compatible donors.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, acting as RCP president and vice president for education and training said:

“Organ Donation Week is an opportunity not just to raise awareness for this important cause but to ensure that people’s wishes are clear to their loved ones. Families often play a key role in whether donation goes ahead and knowing their relative’s wishes can make this decision much easier.

“As a consultant nephrologist, I see first-hand the miraculous impact that transplantation can have on patients, improving both their quality of life and clinical outcomes. I have supported many patients through this journey, and it is wonderful to see how a successful transplant can change both the patient’s and their families’ lives for the better.”

“The RCP is proud to support this campaign by lighting up our London home. We need to ensure that everyone, regardless of background, feels empowered to make informed decisions about donation. By engaging in open conversations, we can help close the gap and offer more people the gift of life.”

It takes just two minutes to confirm a decision about organ donation via the NHS website.