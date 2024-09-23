Argentinian musician Charly Alberti named UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador

UNEP has appointed Charly Alberti as Regional Goodwill Ambassador

Alberti is a renowned musician and activist, who founded environmental foundation Revolución 21 (R21) – Latinoamérica Sustentable

Alberti is the first UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador for the Latin America and the Caribbean region

New York, 23 September 2024 – The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) today named renowned Argentinian musician and activist Charly Alberti as its first Regional Goodwill Ambassador for Latin America and the Caribbean. The designation, announced on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, aims to leverage the star’s name and work on the environment to bring more attention – and action – to the urgent need to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste in the region.

“I am honoured and excited to join UNEP as a Goodwill Ambassador," said Charly. "Changes to the global environment is a reality that is rapidly modifying our planet and our pathways to development. I am convinced that the arts have the power to mobilise the world and inspire greatly needed change. Through my foundation Revolución21, I have been working along these lines for many years. With this designation, I will add my efforts and platform to support UNEP's efforts to address the environmental challenges facing the world and in particular our Latin America and the Caribbean region.”

Charly Alberti rose to stardom in the 1980s as part of the best-selling Argentinian band, Soda Stereo. The son of a jazz drummer, he is dedicated to environmental action. His foundation, Revolución 21 – Latinoamérica Sustentable, addresses environmental issues in Argentina and the Latin American region, while Soda Stereo has taken actions, including planting 4,700 native trees to offset the carbon footprint of their 2020 "Gracias Totales" tour, one of the first Latin American tours to do so.

"We are pleased to welcome Charly Alberti to the UNEP family," said UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen. “His passion for the environment and his ability to connect with people through music make him a powerful advocate for environment action. We look forward to working with him to inspire action and drive solutions to environmental challenges in the region and beyond.”

Alberti’s environmental contributions have seen him recognized by the National Parks Administration of Argentina as an honorary park ranger, by the US state of California’s Senate for his efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainability, and by the UN, having previously served as a UN Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador at the national level.

