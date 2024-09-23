A new partnership for a lead-free future

The environmental movement has posted many great successes down the years. The elimination of lead in petrol is undoubtedly one of them.

The nineteen-year campaign, spearheaded by the UNEP-led global Partnership for Clean Fuels and Vehicles, has delivered huge benefits. The prevention of over 1.2 million premature deaths per year. Increased IQs in children. US$ 2.45 trillion in savings for the global economy. Even a drop in crime rates.

This intervention worked because of inclusive partnerships between government, private sector and civil society. The setting of clear goals and targets. The implementation of standards and regulations. Providing evidence through pilot projects. Communicating the benefits. And more.

Now, we must replicate this success to tackle lead poisoning in other areas that are either lagging, neglected or of growing concern. Ninety-four countries have established legally binding controls on lead paints, for example. But the rest have no regulations and resources remain insufficient in many places. Other lead exposure pathways are completely neglected, including lead in spices, cosmetics and pottery.

And, crucially, we need to pay close attention to the accelerating use of lead in the green energy revolution. Low-carbon energy systems are expected to be more metal-intensive than high-carbon systems. This is driving demand for base and precious metals, including lead.

Lead is a key component in lead-acid batteries, which are used in vehicles, including e-vehicles, and other electrical systems. Approximately 86 per cent of lead in the global economy is used for these batteries. And demand is growing.

However, there is slow progress in the environmentally sound management of used and waste lead-acid batteries due to weak regulations, the high costs of recycling, technological gaps and complex supply chains. So, we need to address unsustainable management and recycling practices, and strengthen regulations to prevent lead exposure.

At the same time, we should develop and deploy sustainable alternatives to lead-acid batteries in vehicles and renewable energy systems. Life-cycle assessments will be essential to help prevent "regrettable substitutions" and minimize trade-offs.

UNEP is, of course, dedicated to eliminating lead exposure through a whole-of-government, cross-sectoral approach – with a focus on lead-acid batteries and lead paint.

As a key player in the Partnership for a Lead-Free Future, UNEP will build on its expertise from the Lead in Paint Alliance and the Partnership for Clean Fuels and Vehicles to drive change across key sectors like transport, energy, electronics and construction.

This new partnership harnesses the collective strength of UN organizations. The success in eliminating lead in petrol shows such partnerships work. I look forward to coordinated efforts under the new partnership to amplify global action, optimize resources and deliver comprehensive solutions that safeguard public health and the environment.