Rising Tide: Clear Current Capital Announces Promotion of Steve Molino and Kim Flores to Partners

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Current Capital (CCC), a leading venture capital firm dedicated to advancing a sustainable food system, is pleased to announce the promotion of Steve Molino and Kim Flores to Partners. These promotions reinforce CCC’s dedication to delivering exceptional value to its investors and portfolio companies while expanding its influence within the impact-driven venture capital space.Steve Molino has been appointed Partner and Head of Investments, where he will continue to oversee the firm’s investment strategy, lead due diligence efforts, and work closely with portfolio companies to accelerate growth and innovation. Steve brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles in financial services and strategy consulting, and his leadership at CCC has been pivotal in refining the firm’s investment thesis and identifying high-impact investments in the sustainable food and agriculture sectors.Kim Flores has been promoted to Partner and Head of Platform and Investor Relations, where she will manage platform operations, investor relations, and strategic communication efforts. Kim will continue to work closely with founders to enhance brand messaging and business strategy while overseeing investor engagement and relations. With 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing, and film, Kim has played a critical role in amplifying CCC’s visibility and brand presence while ensuring portfolio companies achieve optimal strategic positioning.Commenting on the promotions, Curt Albright, General Partner and founder of Clear Current Capital, said, "The promotion of Steve and Kim to Partners marks a significant milestone in the growth of Clear Current Capital. Steve has been instrumental in driving our investment strategy, and Kim has strengthened our platform and investor engagement. Their leadership has not only contributed to the success of CCC, but also to the impact we are making on creating a more sustainable and equitable food system."Clear Current Capital was founded with the mission to invest in and support innovative companies working toward sustainable food systems. As the firm finishes its deployment of Fund II and kicks off fundraising for a third fund (expected in early 2025), Steve and Kim’s expanded roles will enable CCC to further its vision of empowering bold, visionary entrepreneurs who challenge the norms and fill critical gaps in the food system.For more information about Clear Current Capital, please visit www.clearcurrentcapital.com About Clear Current Capital:Clear Current Capital is a targeted impact venture capital fund investing in early-stage sustainable food and agriculture companies.Media Contact:

