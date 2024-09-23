On This Page

Date: September 25, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM ET

Description

The committee for Advancement of Clinical and Scientific Education (CACSE) is organizing a scientific workshop on September 25th, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.(EST). The topic is "Safeguarding Scientific Integrity in an Era of Misinformation." The workshop aims to provide a platform for researchers, educators, policymakers, and FDA employees to engage in meaningful discussions, share best practices, and develop strategies for promoting and safeguarding scientific integrity in today's complex information landscape.

Registration

All must register for the webcast to access the meeting virtual room.