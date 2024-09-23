The committee for Advancement of Clinical and Scientific Education (CACSE) is organizing a scientific workshop on September 25th, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.(EST). The topic is "Safeguarding Scientific Integrity in an Era of Misinformation." The workshop aims to provide a platform for researchers, educators, policymakers, and FDA employees to engage in meaningful discussions, share best practices, and develop strategies for promoting and safeguarding scientific integrity in today's complex information landscape.
