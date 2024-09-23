PSD Seeks Consultant(s) for The Development and Analysis for a Statistically Valid Survey and Focus Group Facilitation for The Renewal of Spectrum Northeast LLC (Charter Communications) Certificate of Public Good

The Vermont Department of Public Service is seeking to establish contracts with one or more companies that can create and analyze a statistically valid survey and facilitate two focus groups.

The selected contractor(s) will assist the Department in conducting a community needs assessment that pertains to the petition of Spectrum Northeast, LLC d/b/a Charter Communications (“Charter”) for renewal of its CPG to provide cable television service in Vermont, filed with the Commission in Case No. 23-3732-PET.

The contractor(s) will provide these services primarily during the winter of 2024/2025 and spring of 2025, with the final report provided to the Department on the timeline dictated by the case schedule in PUC Case No. 23-3732-PET. The selected contractor(s) may also be required to provide testimony, live or in written form, in hearings before the Public Utility Commission.

Please see the request for proposals document for further details, contact information, and timelines.

ISSUE DATE: SEPTEMBER 23, 2024

QUESTIONS DUE: OCTOBER 8, 2024 BY 4:30 PM (EST)

RESPONSES DUE BY: OCTOBER 24, 2024 BY 4:30 PM (EST)

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT ALL NOTIFICATIONS, RELEASES, AND ADDENDUMS ASSOCIATED WITH THIS RFP WILL BE POSTED AT:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/requests-proposals

STATE CONTACT / EMAIL:

Christine Peterson, CAPI Specialist

christine.peterson@vermont.gov