Lt. Gen. Robert Harter takes reins of U.S. Army Reserve

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. –

After quietly assuming command of the U.S. Army Reserve back in August, Lt. Gen. Robert Harter finally got his literal moment in the sun today, Sept. 20, 2024.

Standing under a cloudless blue sky outside Marshall Hall, with state and unit flags floating in the breeze, ceremony host, Commanding General, Gen. Andrew Poppas, U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), lauded Harter and his family.

“This is a family of service,” said Poppas, “today Bob accepts his dual hatted role as the commander of the U.S. Army Reserve Command … armed with experience, with judgement, and with a team of experts that are in support of this mission.”

As the 35th Chief of the Army Reserve (CAR), Harter is also the commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC), the largest and one of the most diverse and geographically dispersed three-star organizations in the Army: more than double the assigned strength of any active-duty corps, and with that force comes a standard.

“If there’s ever a doubt, let it be gone,” commanded Poppas. “We need each other. We need to train together, we need to prepare for war together, we need each and every USARC Soldier to be at the forefront of any future conflict so you must be ready to execute your wartime tasks … whenever, wherever that next fight comes,” he concluded.

Harter then took the podium and addressed distinguished guests, Family members, friends, peers and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers.

“The only reason I am standing here today is because of the Lord and the people the Lord has surrounded me with,” declared Harter. “Thank you for what you do. Know that you are making a difference for the Army and for the Nation and I am honored to ruck up with you. My commitment to you, the Soldiers of the Army Reserve: I will lead from the front, I will lead by example, and I will never quit.”

Harter concluded his ceremony with a pointed message to his Soldiers.

“We have one purpose: to deliver combat ready formations, at point of need, in support of the Army and the Nation. It is the honor of my lifetime to lead this great organization.”

With that, the Army Reserve stands ready to live up to its motto: “Twice the Citizen, Combat Ready… This We’ll Defend.”