TapClicks Appoints Mitchell Jones as Head of Services

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announced today that Mitchell Jones has been named Head of Services, from his previous position as Director of Revenue Operations and Solutions Architecture. In this capacity, Jones is responsible for the Implementation, Professional Services, and Managed Services teams, to ensure successful project delivery and client satisfaction.

As Head of Services, he will oversee budgeting and planning to optimize collaboration and resource allocation, and build strong relationships with clients and service partners to ensure alignment on goals, deliverables, and quality standards. Jones will also serve as the primary escalation point for enterprise TapClicks customers, maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction and timely issue resolution. He will provide strategic direction and implementation of initiatives to continuously enhance support processes, service delivery, enterprise service offerings, product implementation, and operational efficiency.

Jones joined TapClicks in 2021, holding roles of increasing responsibility from Senior Technical Implementation Lead to Director of Revenue Operations and Solutions Architecture. While managing the TapClicks Revenue Operations team, providing consulting for client on-boarding, efficiency and business best practices, he also assisted in closing new business with compelling lead-to-cash solutions.

Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks, commented, “Mitchell is a dedicated MarTech expert, with over 20 years of experience in client-facing solutions, product and team management, business analysis, digital advertising, and software as a service. His cross-functional accomplishments at TapClicks have been impressive, and this promotion is well deserved.”

"I am delighted to be part of TapClicks’ success, especially as the industry continues to evolve and expand," said Jones. "Lead-to-cash is the key. I look forward to helping our customers optimize their MarTech / AdTech operations for maximum efficiency, contributing to their success, and growing their business and ROI with TapClicks’ innovative solutions.”

Previously, Jones held positions as Technical Project Manager and Senior Business Analyst at Indigo Trigger, Executive Director of Sales and Business Development at Vertoz, Senior Project Manager for Key Accounts at Mediaspectrum, Inc., and Director of Agency Services at Operative. He holds a Master of Architecture degree and a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Architecture, Electronic Design) from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.

