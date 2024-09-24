Pymt Celebrates Milestone of Over 10,000 Accounts and Launches New 'Pymt Simple' Product with AI-Powered Fraud Detection

Pymt, a leading provider of affordable, full-featured point-of-sale (POS) solutions, is proud to announce that it has surpassed 10,000 accounts.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pymt, a leader in delivering affordable, feature-rich point-of-sale (POS) solutions, is excited to announce it has surpassed 10,000 accounts, marking a significant achievement in its journey to support small and mid-sized businesses. This milestone emphasizes Pymt’s commitment to providing simple and effective POS solutions for retailers, restaurants, and service-based businesses across the United States.As part of this growth, Pymt is launching Pymt Simple, a new product designed for merchants seeking a seamless and hassle-free payment processing experience. Pymt Simple offers a unique no-terminal-required setup and quick onboarding that requires no specialized training, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes. This innovation helps businesses to accept payments almost immediately, with support for digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other contactless options.One of the most groundbreaking features of Pymt Simple is its integration of AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning (ML) technology for fraud detection, setting it apart from other POS solutions. Pymt Simple will be among the first in the industry to leverage on-device AI/ML for real-time fraud detection, providing an extra layer of security without disrupting the payment process. By utilizing advanced algorithms to analyze transaction behavior and detect suspicious activity, Pymt helps merchants prevent fraudulent transactions as they occur.This AI-powered system operates directly on the device, ensuring it functions quickly and seamlessly without additional infrastructure or configuration. As businesses continue to face increasing challenges in safeguarding customer data, especially with the rise of online and mobile transactions, Pymt's AI-driven approach represents a powerful tool for combating fraud. The system offers an intuitive, real-time solution that requires no intervention from merchants, giving them the ability to focus on running their businesses while remaining secure."We are thrilled to have reached this major milestone of over 10,000 accounts and to introduce Pymt Simple," said Matthew. "With AI-powered fraud detection, we are not just making payments easier, but also significantly more secure. This feature will help businesses protect their revenue while maintaining the fast, frictionless payment experiences customers expect."In addition to its security features, Pymt Simple retains the hallmarks of the Pymt platform: transparent pricing, no monthly fees, and affordable, flat-rate transaction fees for card-present and card-not-present transactions. Merchants can count on the flexibility to process payments through various methods, including in-person sales, online orders, and invoicing.For businesses seeking to maximize convenience while minimizing costs, Pymt Simple also includes support for popular contactless payments and digital wallets. Merchants can offer next-day funding for qualified accounts, ensuring smooth cash flow while maintaining compliance with industry standards. Pymt’s transparent pricing and lack of hidden fees provide merchants with confidence that they’re getting the best value for their operations.Backed by 24/7 customer support, Pymt continues to offer tailored solutions to meet the needs of its growing customer base. Whether it’s a retail shop, restaurant, or service provider, Pymt remains committed to its mission of helping small businesses thrive by providing an efficient, reliable, and secure POS platform.

