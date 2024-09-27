Lightning Haul Junk Removal Owner Opens Lightning Haul Land Clearing In Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Crews, founder and owner of Lightning Haul Junk Removal, is proud to announce the opening of Lightning Haul Land Clearing . Like the junk removal business, Lightning Haul Land Clearing will serve the residents of Orlando and central Florida, but with a much needed service in a move designed to capitalize on the growing demand for land clearing services in the region.New Business and Services OfferedThe new land clearing business offers a wide range of services, including forestry mulching and excavation for residents and business owners. The highly qualified team has extensive experience in all aspects of residential and commercial land-clearing services.Strategic Importance of Central FloridaFlorida’s population growth, favorable weather conditions, and unique tax breaks all lend themselves to a demand for land development. The area also has a surprising amount of undeveloped land that could serve the area's growing economic needs.New Company, Same Commitment to Client SuccessOwner John Crews is excited to replicate his success in a new business area. His junk removal company, Lightning Haul Junk Removal, has seen rapid growth is now seeing the same growth in the land clearing business.About Lightning Haul Land ClearingFounded in 2024, Lightning Haul provides a range of services including land clearing, forestry mulching, and excavation.For more information about land clearing services at Lightning Haul, visit https://lhlandclearing.com/ or call (321) 463-7111.

