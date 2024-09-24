Brack Tours Announces Two Exclusive 2025 Tours Hosted by Beloved Founder Peter Clarke

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brack Tours is thrilled to announce two brand-new, exclusive tours for 2025, personally guided by the company's owner and founder, Peter Clarke.Known for his deep passion for Ireland and Scotland, Peter will lead " The Best of Ireland Hosted by Peter Clarke " from May 25th to June 4th, 2025, and " The Best of Scotland Hosted by Peter Clarke " from August 26th to September 3rd, 2025.Peter Clarke, the owner and founder of Brack Tours, has dedicated his life to sharing the beauty and culture of Ireland with travelers from around the world.With a deep love for his homeland and decades of experience in the travel industry, Peter’s vision has always been to create immersive and authentic journeys through Ireland, including curating these two new tours that have limited availability.The Best of Ireland Hosted by Peter Clarke(May 25th – June 4th, 2025)This unique 11-day tour showcases Peter’s favorite spots in Ireland, offering guests an unforgettable experience. Starting in the picturesque town of Westport, travelers will be guided through Ireland’s natural beauty and charming hidden gems. In Killarney, tour members will immerse themselves in breathtaking landscapes and historic landmarks dear to Peter. The journey continues to Kilkenny, where medieval charm and rich culture await. The tour concludes with an elegant stay at Dunboyne Castle Hotel, a perfect finale to an extraordinary journey. Learn more about The Best of Ireland Hosted by Peter Clarke tour.The Best of Scotland Hosted by Peter Clarke(August 26th – September 3rd, 2025)Peter Clarke’s second tour takes travelers through the captivating landscapes and historic towns of Scotland. Starting in the quaint town of Pitlochry, the tour moves through the majestic Highlands, with a stop at Spean Bridge, a personal favorite of Peter's. Guests will explore Dunkeld's history and charm, followed by a visit to the iconic St Andrews. The tour concludes in Edinburgh, where travelers will experience the vibrant mix of modern culture and ancient history. Learn more about The Best of Scotland Hosted by Peter Clarke tour."I’m absolutely thrilled to personally lead these two new tours, guiding our guests through the places in Ireland and Scotland that hold a special place in my heart. From Ireland’s rugged coastlines to Scotland’s majestic Highlands, these journeys will offer a truly unique and intimate experience, and I can’t wait to share them with our travelers." – Peter Clarke, Owner & Founder of Brack Tours.Both tours are designed to offer a truly personal experience, with Peter’s deep connections and stories bringing each destination to life. For more information about Brack Tours’ Ireland and Scotland tours and their award-winning travel experiences, please visit https://www.bracktours.com/ About Brack ToursBrack Tours is a leading tour operator specializing in vacations to The Island of Ireland and Scotland. With over 40 years of experience in the Irish travel industry, our highly skilled and passionate local team is dedicated to crafting bespoke group tours, private guided tours, and self-drive holidays that are tailored to your unique preferences and interests. Whether you're drawn to the vibrant Irish music scene, intrigued by Celtic history, eager to trace your family ancestry, or looking for an action-packed adventure, we ensure every journey is personalized and meticulously planned. Discover the magic of Ireland and Scotland with Brack Tours—where your travel dreams come to life. For more information, visit www.bracktours.com.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.