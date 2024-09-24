Bloom Lab Launches The Menopause Playbook on World Menopause Day

The Menopause Playbook Kristina von Oertzen The Menopause Playbook by Bloom Lab

Empowering Women to Rock "The Change" with Confidence

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honour of World Menopause Day, Bloom Lab is launching The Menopause Playbook, a no-nonsense guide for today's forward-thinking woman with everything she needs to know to tackle menopause like a pro without having to sift through endless books, articles or studies. Created by Kristina von Oertzen, this program is packed with fresh insights, handy tips, and treatment options, giving women the power to navigate this life transition with confidence.“This course is like your GPS for menopause, putting you in the driver’s seat of your midlife journey! I wanted to arm women with the knowledge I wish I had to understand what’s going on with your hormones and never run out of arguments when doctors are talking down to you.” said von Oertzen.The Menopause Playbook covers everything from nutrition secrets and exercise adjustments to HRT info and rediscovering the spark in your sex life, all in a user-friendly format designed for busy midlife women.Pre-Sale OfferIn celebration of the launch and world menopause day, a special pre-sale price of €99 is available until 20 October 2024. After that, the course will be offered at its regular price of €299.About Bloom LabBloom Lab, founded by Kristina von Oertzen, is here to guide menopausal foodies through the wild ride of midlife when they no longer recognise their bodies and behaviour, convinced they need to excessively work out to get their “younger self” body back and think about every bite twice to lose that persistent bloated belly that is ruining every outfit. Bloom Lab offers private coaching and online programs, featuring easy-to-implement nutrition and lifestyle tweaks.Contact Information:Name: Kristina von OertzenEmail: Kristina@bloomlab.healthWebsite: coaching.bloomlab.health/courses/the-menopause-playbook Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/131Z0rbtM1DbwtodkGJJ43bavIsR2BQ9w?usp=sharing\

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.