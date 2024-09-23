FEMA Offers Free Recovery Advice in Emmet County

Des Moines, Iowa — FEMA is providing free information about how to make your home stronger and safer and assist survivors to register for Disaster Assistance.

FEMA will be in Stalls True Farm & Home Parking Lot on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Wednesday, Sept 25 from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. in Emmet County at:

Stalls True Value Farm & Home’s Parking Lot

1731 Central Ave.

Estherville 51334-2438

You can speak directly with FEMA specialists at the site and receive help on how to register for Disaster Assistance. The community can get answers to questions and discuss:

Proven methods for preventing damage from future disasters.

Techniques for rebuilding homes

Tips for reducing your disaster risk – whether you own or rent your home

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.