Ruidoso Disaster Recovery Center Posts New Weekly Hours

The State of New Mexico/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Horton Complex, 237 Service Road, Ruidoso, NM will change its weekday hours of operation beginning Monday, Sept. 23. The new hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday hours are unchanged, noon to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Residents of Lincoln, Otero, Rio Arriba and San Juan counties, as well as the Mescalero Apache Reservation can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents, learn about available resources and get their questions answered in person. Recovery specialists from the state, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and other organizations are available at the DRC to meet with visitors. No appointment is needed. Two Spanish language interpreters are also on hand to help residents impacted by the Southfork and Salt Fires and flooding.

You can also apply, update your contact information or upload documents in several ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA app for smartphones.

Call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Lines are open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT, seven days a week. Help is available in most languages.

The deadline to apply for assistance is October 19, 2024.