DAS Publishes Annual Maximum Rent Increase for 2025

Salem, OR- Today, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) published the annual maximum rent increase allowed by statute for calendar year 2025. The DAS Office of Economic Analysis has calculated the maximum percentage as 10.0%.

Implemented in 2019, Oregon law requires DAS to calculate and post to its website by Sept. 30, the maximum allowable annual rent increase percentage for the following calendar year. Per statute, the Office of Economic Analysis calculates this amount as seven percent plus the annual 12-month average change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, West Region (All Items), as most recently published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the United States Department of Labor, or 10%, whichever is lower. Only one rent increase may be issued in any 12-month period.

The allowable rent increase percentage for the 2025 calendar year is 10.0%. This applies to residential rental units 15 years and older. DAS will calculate and post the percentage for the 2026 calendar year by Sept. 30, 2025.

Since implementation in 2019, the rate has held around nine or 10%, with the exception of 2023 prior to July 6. The mid-year change was due to a change in the law that capped the rent increase at 10%.

Information about the maximum annual rent increase percentage, as well as the provisions of ORS 90.323 and 90.600 (statutes governing rent increases), can be found on the OEA website: https://www.oregon.gov/das/OEA/Pages/Rent-stabilization.aspx.

The Department of Administrative Services and the Office of Economic Analysis cannot provide legal advice. Those in need of legal advice should contact an attorney. Questions about the percentage calculation itself may contact OEA.info@das.oregon.gov.

