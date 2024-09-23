Michigan Sign Activist Nikki Vinckier and Oregon-Based LoveAmerica Partner in Bi-Coastal Campaign to Reclaim the Flag

Michigan sign activist Nikki Sapiro Vinckier and Oregon-based LoveAmerica.com team up in bicoastal effort to reclaim patriotism

No one party gets to define what patriotism is. Patriotism can’t be owned – only shared. So, we’re taking it back. We hope other Americans will join us.” — Dave Adams, Founder LoveAmerica.com

WEST LINN, OR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Michigan’s Nikki Sapiro Vinckier was asked by her neighbors to reduce the number of Harris-Walz signs on her property, Vinckier doubled down, planting two hundred more in the weeks that followed. Her goal was to distribute them to neighbors. Vinckier didn’t expect the world would care much about the battle being waged in her Birmingham front yard, but when Newsweek ran her story it caught the eye of some fellow sign lovers in Oregon who had just launched LoveAmerica - a nationally focused, yard sign campaign dedicated to reclaiming patriotism for all Americans.“For too long a small, vocal group of extremists have defined what it means to be a patriot,” the LoveAmerica.com home page reads. “It’s time, as Good Citizens of a great democracy, to take our patriotism back and define for ourselves what it means to love America.”LoveAmerica has done more than put out a statement on a website. They actually have a plan, as the saying goes these days, that helps voters "do something" in the form of a D.I.Y. yard sign campaign that puts their messages directly in the hands of voters with a few mouse clicks. At LoveAmerica.com, citizens from anywhere in the country can choose from 20 plus, pre-designed signs and then order them directly from Love America’s print partner. The whole process takes about three minutes and a few days later the signs show up at their front door.“The sign that caught my eye was ‘True Patriots Defend Women’s Rights’” declares Vinckier, “because as a woman and an OBGYN Physicians Assistant, that’s where I am focused. But I also really like ‘Good Citizens Disagree Respectfully’ because I think things have gotten so contentious and they don’t need to be. It is possible to disagree and be kind. And that’s the great thing about the LoveAmerica campaign - there’s a sign message for just about anyone.”LoveAmerica has targeted the campaign at three different demographics – True Patriots, Good Citizens, and People of Faith. Dave Adams, LoveAmerica’s founder and mastermind, explains: “I got tired of being told I wasn't a patriot because I didn't agree with someone else’s view of America. I didn't appreciate being told that I hated freedom because I believe America should have a sensible, gun-control policy. And I really started to resent being told that I am not a ‘true American’ because I don’t worship the way someone else thinks I should.”So, Adams launched LoveAmerica.com in the Summer of 2024 with the help of friends and neighbors, including graphic designer Carol Yamada, campaign veteran Peter Toll, and his long-time partner in "Good Trouble" Adam Klugman, who serves as Love America’s creative director. Adams and Klugman had used the black-and-white stencil campaign back in the early 2000’s to successfully protect 3000 acres of pristine farmland in their hometown of West Linn, Oregon.“We know this campaign works,” declares Klugman. “There’s something about the simplicity and starkness of the black and white signs that doesn’t add to the election noise - it actually cuts through it. And when we saw what Nikki Vinckier was up to and the stand she is taking, we hoped she would be our first Sign Captain. We reached out to her on TikTok and she agreed. We’re very excited Nikki’s on board! She’s amazing!”The bi-costal partnership with Vinckier is the first of many alliances LoveAmerica hopes to form with Americans on who are ready to reclaim their love of country from those who use patriotism to divide rather than unite.“We don’t make a cent off the campaign,” says Adams, “but we get paid in fun. I love hearing what people think when they see their first ‘Love America’ sign in a yard by itself. They almost always assume it’s for Conservatives. That’s how brainwashed we all are. And that’s the point. No one party gets to define what patriotism is. Patriotism can’t be owned – only shared. So, we’re taking it back. We hope a whole lot of other Americans will join us.”To learn more about the Love America campaign, or to print out signs for your yard, visit LoveAmerica.com

