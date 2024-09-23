Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs media on developments on budget cuts in the education sector, 25 Sept

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube will on Wednesday 25 September host a media briefing to provide an update on the provincial level analysis of the impact of budget cuts in the education sector, this follows the recent special Council of Education Ministers Meetings held to discuss pressing sectoral matters including budget cuts.

The Minister will also provide an update on key interventions needed to resolve Basic Education Sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend the Media Briefing as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028 (GCIS Hatfiled)

Enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga

Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala

Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546 23