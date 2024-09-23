Submit Release
Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefs media on developments on budget cuts in the education sector, 25 Sept

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube will on Wednesday 25 September host a media briefing to provide an update on the provincial level analysis of the impact of budget cuts in the education sector, this follows the recent special Council of Education Ministers Meetings held to discuss pressing sectoral matters including budget cuts. 

The Minister will also provide an update on key interventions needed to resolve Basic Education Sector. 

Members of the media are invited to attend the Media Briefing as follows: 

Date: Wednesday, 25 September 2024 
Time: 10h00 
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028 (GCIS Hatfiled)

Enquiries: 

Elijah Mhlanga
Head of Communication 
Cell: 083 580 8275 

Lukhanyo Vangqa
Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533 

Terence Khala
Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546 23

