Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hands over title deeds to former labour tenant and farm dweller communities in KwaZulu-Natal, 26 Sept

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRRD) Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso will on 26 September 2024 officially handover title deeds to Communal Property Associations (CPA) in KZN representing former labour tenants and farm dwellers in the Majuba and Zululand District Municipalities.

The minister will be accompanied by the MEC of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, the local political leadership and senior dignitaries of the deprtment. Together these title deeds make up a total of 11 000ha of agricultural land mainly utilised for cropping and grazing, in keeping with the activities taking place in the region where they are located.

Members of the media are invited to attend and provide coverage of this handover as follows:

Date: 26 September 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Black Rock Hotel

