Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hands over title deeds to former labour tenant and farm dweller communities in KwaZulu-Natal, 26 Sept
The minister will be accompanied by the MEC of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, the local political leadership and senior dignitaries of the deprtment. Together these title deeds make up a total of 11 000ha of agricultural land mainly utilised for cropping and grazing, in keeping with the activities taking place in the region where they are located.
Members of the media are invited to attend and provide coverage of this handover as follows:
Date: 26 September 2024
Time: 9h00
Venue: Black Rock Hotel
For RSVP and further information regarding the event kindly contact:
Mr. Sbonelo Hlongwane
Tel: 033 355 4300 / 4416
Cell: 0718787900
E-mail sbonelo.hlongwane@dalrrd.gov.za
