Chicago Blues Rock Band THE EMPTY POCKETS Announce Their 2024 Holiday Concert Tour

Chicago blues rock band The Empty Pockets is always having fun. Photo by Sarah Larson

Singing into the same microphone Paul McCartney once used to track vocals melted my brain a little bit, and that same feeling also brought out the absolute best performances from the whole band.” — Erika Brett

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues rock quartet The Empty Pockets announce their holiday concert tour, ‘Mistletunes,’ with twelve shows across America’s Midwest and East Coast, including the band’s hometown market of Chicago.The Empty Pockets bring much-needed fresh energy to classic Christmas titles like “Let It Snow” and “Run Run Rudolph,” while featuring their original creative and fun holiday songs like “Snow Day” and “Party at the North Pole” alongside their Billboard chart-topping songs.The band released their newest full-length studio album, Gotta Find The Moon in September, 2023, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart . The record was tracked live at Abbey Road Studios, using the same vintage gear Paul McCartney and The Beatles played on many songs. The album soars with blistering performances and the band’s characteristic crafted songwriting.Recently playlisted on Spotify’s "Noteable Releases" and "ASCAP New Music Friday,” Apple Music’s “Roadhouse Blues” and Pandora’s “Fresh Mud,” The Empty Pockets continue their never-ending delightful road show with an expanded version of their annual holiday tour after completing their widely acclaimed, 85 date national tour earlier this year.Performing and recording tight and soulful 70’s-inspired grooves with shifting time signatures and distinctive vocals, 2024 finds the husband-and-wife-fronted quartet at the peak of their game. Josh Solomon (Guitar & Vocals) and Erika Brett (Keyboards & Vocals) found true inspiration steeped within the historic walls of Abbey Road Studio 3.Coming on the heels of earning their second #1 Billboard rank (topping the Blues Albums Chart in September 2023) with the ambitious blues Americana album, Gotta Find The Moon, the group’s lineup is fully intact and operating like a well-oiled machine, featuring the brilliant and reliable rhythm section of Nate Bellon on bass and Adam Balasco on drums.THE EMPTY POCKETS 2024 HOLIDAY TOUR, ‘MISTLETUNES’November 9 - Spring Green, WINovember 30 - Baraboo, WIDecember 1 - Evanston, ILDecember 3 - Minneapolis, MNDecember 4 - Alma, WIDecember 5 - Green Lake, WIDecember 7 - Kent, OHDecember 8 - Ann Arbor, MIDecember 11 - Sellersville, PADecember 12 - New Haven, CTDecember 13 - Saratoga Springs, NYDecember 14 - Woodstock, VT“The Empty Pockets come prepared to hook your ears. Their wily tunes ooze industrious spirit, imagination and heart with tight and gritty Americana rhythms.” - The Big Takeover“...a talented band who continue to operate at the top of their game” - Plastic Magazine“They’re not limiting themselves based on creative wits, but instead getting all the more creative with their sound because of their willingness to make something familiar feel original again.” - Indie Pulse Music“The Empty Pockets float with ease from blues, to jazz, rock, pop with each song, achieving a rich and diverse, yet coherent experience and sound.” - Living Life Fearless

Silent Funky Night by The Empty Pockets

