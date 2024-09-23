Washington launches FundHubWA to help people and organizations find climate and clean energy funding

New portal offers easy-to-use way for people and organizations to apply for historic state and federal funding opportunities

There’s more funding than ever for projects relating to energy efficiency, clean energy and climate resiliency. But for people and organizations to use it, they first need to know it exists. That’s the goal of the state’s new online funding portal called FundHubWA. FundHubWA connects everyone in Washington with federal and state grants, tax incentives and rebates that advance clean air, clean energy, and clean technology.

The new website, located at FundHub.WA.gov, features an easy-to-use database for local governments, individuals, businesses, nonprofits, tribal governments and public agencies.

The hub tracks once-in-a-generation federal investments from the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS for America, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as well as Washington’s Climate Commitment Act, which is funding climate-resiliency programs, clean transportation, consumer rebates and incentives, clean air programs, and more.

“These historic investments are supercharging Washington’s efforts to fight climate change by making it more affordable for people and organizations to switch away from fossil fuels and confront the damage caused by climate pollution,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on an opportunity simply because they don’t know about it. This portal offers everyone an easy way to browse for funding that could help them improve their home, business or community.”

FundHubWA’s database covers a range of opportunities including electric vehicle rebates for lower income households, clean energy incentives for businesses, and planning and infrastructure grants for cities, counties and tribal governments.

“With the launch of FundHubWA, there has never been a better time to contribute to a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous Washington,” said Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong. “We know that everyone who lives in our state wants to do everything they can to improve their lives and improve their communities. Our goal is to help them find and secure the funding to do that.”

FundHubWA was approved by the Washington State Legislature in 2024 and is administered by the Washington State Department of Commerce. FundHubWA is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov.