NACON: NEARLY 100,000 ACTIVE PLAYERS EVERYDAY IN TEST DRIVE UNLIMITED SOLAR CROWN

Lesquin, September the 23rd, 2024 – After more than a decade of anticipation by fans, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is already registering almost 100,000 active players every day worldwide since its released on all platforms on September 12.

Despite the initial technical difficulties, notably linked to server management in the face of the massive influx of players, the community quickly rallied around the game, demonstrating its strong commitment. This success is also reflected in physical sales, which place Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown in the Top 5 best-selling titles in the countries where it is distributed.

Since launch, the development team at Kylotonn studio has been making continuous efforts to improve and stabilize the network infrastructure. A major quality of life patch will be deployed at the end of September, resolving the latest technical issues and optimizing the game experience, based on the invaluable feedback received from the community since launch.

The ambition for Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown remains clear: to reaffirm its position as the benchmark for racing MMOs and offer a unique experience for car enthusiasts. In addition to ongoing technical optimizations, NACON and Kylotonn have already announced a rich schedule of updates for the first year, including the long-awaited return to the island of Ibiza in December, offering players a new playground just three months after release.

New game modes will also be introduced throughout the year, including a casino scheduled for June 2025, allowing players to challenge themselves to poker and other games.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (or TDUSC) is a massively open online racing game (M.O.O.R) set on Hong Kong Island and recreated at 1:1 scale. Take part in an extraordinary competition, Solar Crown, organized by the influential organization Radiant. Behind the wheel of exceptional speedsters, by prestigious brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Dodge, Apollo and many others, you can freely explore the island with its wide variety of environments or take part in the highest-profile competitions on Hong Kong Island.

Beyond your cars, which reflect your inspirations and rewards for your progress in the game, you can customize your game experience in your own image: choose your clan, Sharp or Street, and cultivate your style to impress others, stand out from the crowd and defend your clan. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown has retained the DNA of the earlier editions, bringing a contemporary, updated look to the multiplayer racing game, offering the players luxury, exceptional cars and competition.



Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is now available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam) for all players.

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimize its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified center of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. www.corporate.nacongaming.com

About Kylotonn

Created in 2006, Kylotonn is one the most important French video game development studios, also known under KT Racing label. Specialized in motorsports and official developer of the WRC FIA World Rally Championship series and Isle of Man Tourist Trophy, the company is internationally recognized for its know-how and for the passion of its teams. With more than 170 employees as of today in Paris and Lyon, Kylotonn has developed more than 30 titles distributed by major publishers. Kylotonn has forged itself a strong technological expertise thanks to the real-time 3D engine KT Engine that the company owns. At the forefront of the video game industry, this technology is also used within R&D partnerships on autonomous vehicle projects in the automotive industry. Since 2018, NACON, one of Europe's leading video game publishers, holds a 100% stake in the company. Kylotonn is member of the French National Developers Federation (Syndicat National du Jeu Vidéo) and Capital Games. The company is supported by BPI, IFCIC and the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. For more information, visit www.kylotonn.com .

