Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, March 10, 2025 - Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on November 29, 2024, Millicom repurchased 344,250 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) and 434,700 of its common shares between February 28, 2025, and March 07, 2025, as detailed in the table below.

Exchange Nasdaq Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Market Trade Date Number of SDRs repurchased Average price paid* (SEK) Repurchase amount* (SEK) Number of shares repurchased Average price paid* (USD) Repurchase amount* (USD) 2025-02-28 1 900 25.7368 48 900 2025-03-03 3 215 276.5466 889 097 2025-03-04 77 000 270.6014 20 836 308 108 200 25.9010 2 802 488 2025-03-05 81 000 267.4911 21 666 779 108 200 26.7296 2 892 143 2025-03-06 84 035 274.0172 23 027 035 108 200 27.9875 3 028 248 2025-03-07 99 000 288.0058 28 512 574 108 200 28.7114 3 106 573

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Nasdaq Stock Market by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. respectively, on behalf of Millicom. Following the repurchases, Millicom held 2,794,834 treasury shares as of March 07, 2025. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 14,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

