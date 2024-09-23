“It’s Fall-ier”: Pennsylvania Launches Fall Travel Campaign as the Shapiro Administration Continues to Promote the Commonwealth as The Great American Getaway

Pennsylvania Proves “It’s Fall-ier” with New Campaign Aimed at Leaf Peepers, Ghost Hunters, and Autumn Roadtrippers.

Campaign will highlight Pennsylvania’s unparalleled position as The Great American Getaway for fall lovers.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced the launch of the “It’s Fall-ier in Pennsylvania” campaign as part of the Visit PA Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway travel initiative. The campaign will lean into Pennsylvania’s premier position as the place to experience the very best of autumn — from unrivaled fall foliage and the nation’s most historical haunts to the season’s best scents and treats.

“Fall travel has long been a cornerstone of Pennsylvania’s economy, contributing significantly to the $76.7 billion impact that tourism generates for the Commonwealth,” said DCED Deputy Secretary of Tourism Anne Ryan. “Fall is just better in Pennsylvania, and this year, we plan to prove it and inspire the millions who live within a four-hour drive of Pennsylvania to plan their perfect fall getaway.”

Visit PA will launch a new 30-second television spot shot primarily at Shady Brook Farm in Bucks County, recently named 2024’s #1 leaf peeping destination in the U.S. according to Priceline. The advertisement also features a montage of colorful, vibrant fall imagery from across the Commonwealth, and will serve as the anchor in a media mix featuring high impact out-of-home, online video, digital media and paid social media.

Pennsylvania will take its autumnal ascendancy on the road with the “It’s Fall-ier Swagon,” a mobile experiential tour designed to demonstrate why Pennsylvania is the ultimate destination for fall enthusiasts. Visiting East Coast cities such as New York, Baltimore and Washington D.C., this classic hay wagon and rustically designed trailer will provide an immersive experience that evokes the scents and sights of fall in Pennsylvania. Guests will sample iconic Pennsylvania fall treats, receive updates about peak fall foliage in the Commonwealth’s many regions, and capture their experience in a photo booth for the chance to win custom designed fall swag and an overnight stay in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania will also embrace its status as one of the most haunted states in America during Fall 2024. Visit PA will launch its Ghostly Getaway contest and dare Halloween and fright fanatics to prove they’re brave enough to win an overnight stay in a “be-spooked” room at the “boo-tique” Guild House Hotel in Philadelphia. One of the rooms in the historic property, a nearly 170-year-old National Historic Landmark, will transform into a haunted haven designed to frightfully rattle even the boldest of guests. The spine-chilling room will set the mood for a weekend of ghostly history in the heart of one of Pennsylvania’s many haunted towns and cities.

The fall frivolity will continue throughout the season as Visit PA offers fall lovers an Ultimate Fall Bucket List on social media, a limited edition line of Pennsylvania-themed pumpkin stencils, and the chance to win surprise fall getaways through a partnership with Pack Up + Go — a travel agency that specializes in surprise vacations.

Learn more about the “It’s Fall-ier in Pennsylvania” campaign on the Visit PA website or follow along on Instagram.

