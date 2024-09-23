Hull's Harvest at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park September 28

Hull’s Harvest, an event focusing on farming in Cordell Hull’s time in Pickett County, will be Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park.

Hull, born in 1871, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945 for his role in establishing the United Nations while Secretary of State under President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He also served as a United States representative and senator.

Hull’s Harvest will harvest crops in the gardens of the park and prepare the farm for the winter. Visitors will be able to interact with historians and interpreters to learn what it was like for families like the Hulls who lived in Tennessee during the 1870s.

Activities at the event include fiber spinning, apple butter making, meat smoking, open hearth cooking, blacksmithing, woodworking, and more. The park will have vendors selling historical crafts.

“As visitors make their way around the park and speak with our living history interpreters, they will learn that nothing came easy in those days and everything had to be earned,” said Monique Johnson, park manager. “We hope that by people attending this event and immersing themselves in the early life of Cordell Hull and his family, they will learn how the small farm he grew up on in rural Pickett County came to shape his character later in life.”

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park is a 55-acre historic park located on the Highland Rim, near Byrdstown, north of Cookeville, close to the Kentucky border. The site includes a representation of Hull's log cabin birthplace and period gardens; the Cordell Hull Museum which displays a variety of photographs and artifacts; and an activities center.

The park also includes the Hull Library and Archives that houses the entire Cordell Hull Collection consisting of more than 1,500 books and hundreds of original photographs, documents, and other items. The collection includes a replica of Hull’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The park also features the beautiful Bunkum Cave Loop Trail that leads to an overlook and the entrance to historic Bunkum Cave where Cordell Hull's father made moonshine in the 19th century.

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park is at 1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr. in Byrdstown, TN.