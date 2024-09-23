Thousands Will Rally Outside United Nations in New York to Denounce Iran's Pezeshkian

Iranian Americans Hold Picket Line Near UN Headquarters in NYC, 09/21/2024

Iranian-Americans will hold rally outside the UN in New York on Tuesday 09/24/2024 to denounce Iran regime president Masoud Pezeshkian’s presence at the U.N.

Rally will call on the international community to stand with the Iranian people and recognize their right to overthrow the clerical regime.” — OIAC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of Iranian-Americans from across the U.S. will gather for a large-scale protest rally outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to denounce Iran regime president Masoud Pezeshkian’s presence at the U.N.In expressing support for the National Council of Resistance of Iran, the rally will call on the international community to stand with the Iranian people and recognize their right to overthrow the clerical regime.Participants will also commemorate the 2022 uprising and call for regime officials to be held accountable for massacre and genocide in Iran. The afternoon segment of the program is timed to coincide with Pezeshkian’s expected speech at the UNGA.Ambassador Sam Brownback who served as the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom (2018-2021) and was two-term governor of Kansas as well as a U.S. Senator, will address the rally.Ambassador Marc Ginsberg (Former U.S. Ambassador to Morocco under President Bill Clinton, 1994-1997) will also address the event, as well as Mr. Alan Dershowitz - Harvard Law Professor, Legal scholar, attorney, and author. Other speakers will include former Political Prisoners, a healthcare professional who recently escaped the regime in Iran, had an active role in in the 2022-2023 nationwide protests, and also treated injured pro-democracy protesters during the uprising. Human rights activists as well as family members of those executed in Iran are also address the rally.Iranian Americans have been participating in a week-long campaign in New York City to highlight Iranian regime atrocities. These activities have included picket lines and candlelight vigils. The rally will serve as the culmination of their efforts and is timed to coincide with Pezeshkian's and other world leader's speech at the U.N. Rally participants will express support for the Iranian Resistance’s President-elect, Maryam Rajavi, and her Ten-Point platform for a democratic, non-nuclear republic in Iran.The attendees will remind policymakers that the head of the snake of war and international terror lies in Tehran, and that Pezeshkian has presided over the execution of nearly 180 people in Iran since last month while also stepping up support for terror proxies.When: Tuesday, September 24, 2024Segment One: 10:30 AM – 1:00 PMSegment Two: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PMWhere: Dag Hammarskjold Plaza2nd Avenue & 47th StreetMedia Contacts: media@oiac.org, Tel: (703) 415-8355For additional information, please visit: https://oiac.org/iran-ny-rally/ Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC)

