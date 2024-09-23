President Cyril Ramaphosa leads South African delegation to 79th Session of the United Nations General Debate and High-Level Week (UNGA79) in New York, 21 to 24 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Debate and High-Level Week (UNGA79) in New York from 21-24 September 2024.

This annual gathering of world leaders is the most important event on the UN calendar, with Heads of State and Government and Heads of International Organisations discussing global challenges and how to address these challenges in the best interest of humanity.

This year, the African Group presides over the General Assembly, with Mr Philemon Yang, former Prime Minister of Cameroon, elected as President of the 79th Session.

The theme identified by the President of UNGA79 is, "Unity in diversity, for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for everyone everywhere.”

President Ramaphosa is expected to address the General Assembly on the opening day, Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

Among the issues on which President Ramaphosa will focus on during his engagements in New York include the necessity for the maintenance of international peace and security; the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda; climate change and the upcoming COP29 in Baku; financing for development, and health and pandemic preparedness.

President Ramaphosa will take part in the United Nations Secretary-General’s flagship High-Level Summit of the Future (SoTF) on 22 September 2024, which, at its conclusion, is expected to adopt a Pact for the Future (PFTF).

While in New York, President Ramaphosa will also engage business leaders as part of the drive to attract foreign direct investment for South Africa.

Ministers accompanying the President include Mr Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation; Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Health; Dr Dion George, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries and Mr Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition.

