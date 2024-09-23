GEORGE Magazine HITS Two Year Mark

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- George Magazine is excited to announce the release of Issue 24, available now!After two incredible years, we celebrate a milestone like no other, the publishing of Issue 24 of GEORGE Magazine marks the completion of the second year of the reboot of GEORGE.GEORGE Magazine was started in 1995 by JFK , Jr as it's Editor in Chief. The first run had 57 issues between 1995 and 2001.The current run of GEORGE Magazine started in 2022 and today has published its 24th monthly issue."We are especially proud of Issue 24 because in this day in age - printed magazines are rare in the days of digital only magazines," said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of George " We found a formula that works and it is the same formula that made JFK, Jr.’s first run of GEORGE a success."Just before the first issue of the current GEORGE Magazine was released in 2022, there was a 2/22/2022, story in AXIOS written by Sara Fischer noted PwC data that showed the U.S. consumer magazine industry shrinking by more that 20 percent in the past five years.“We knew we could beat the odd and succeed in this industry because the political climate and interest in politics was similar to the time when JFK, Jr. first started GEORGE,” said Ho.GEORGE Magazine combines politics and pop-culture, but it adds sections regarding faith, business, finances, luxury living and traveling.Within these pages, readers will find a rich tapestry of voices and perspectives, each contributing to the larger conversation about community and progress. We’ve curated a selection of articles that challenge, inform, and inspire, ensuring that Issue 24 resonates with both long-time readers and newcomers alike.Featured Articles in Issue 24:•Understanding AI and ChatGPT•Our Farmers: Need More Respect•Truck Drivers: A Vital Pillar of Our Society and Economy•The Bible: Is the Final and Complete Revelation from God•An Insider's Investigation of the JFK Assassination Part III•The Bridge: George Magazine Past and Present ’97 Survival GuideJoin us in commemorating this significant milestone!Buy your copy of Issue 24 here:Subscribe today and stay connected:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.