TapClicks Launches AI-Driven Marketing Insights with new TapInsights Product Suite

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced TapInsights, a comprehensive suite of tools that empowers marketers with enhanced data visibility and real-time decision-making capabilities. TapInsights combines AI-powered insights with advanced features that streamline data analysis, enable marketers to optimize their campaign actions and drive performance across all channels.

TapInsights is designed to simplify how marketers interact with their data. By offering a powerful blend of advanced analytics and AI-powered tools, the platform helps users uncover actionable insights, track progress, and make smarter decisions. Whether integrating data from multiple platforms or leveraging AI to surface key trends, TapInsights delivers a complete solution for marketers to visualize and optimize their performance.

“TapClicks has made steady investments in these new technologies over the past several years,” commented Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer at TapClicks. “These investments have put us in an excellent position, given recent explosive growth of new AI tools such as Multi-Modal AI, Agentic AI, RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), Federated Learning, and others."

TapInsights includes machine learning and AI capabilities, and goes beyond by offering a full range of data and analytics features that help marketers gain a deeper understanding of the results of their decisions.

The TapInsights product suite includes:

● AI-powered executive data summaries

● Goals and Pacing tools with prescriptive analytics

● Industry Benchmarking with interactive dashboards

● Leads Management and attribution tools

● Configurable data threshold alerts

● Advanced calculations and custom data blending

“TapClicks has always been a leader in scalable marketing solutions,” Mr. Heler continued. “Now we’re making a major strategic pivot into marketing intelligence solutions to drive exponential value to our customers.”

TapInsights is available now.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks and the new TapInsights product suite, please visit us at www.tapclicks.com.

