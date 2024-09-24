Lansweeper and Luzmo Partner to Drive Smarter Technology Asset Intelligence

Lansweeper will integrate Luzmo’s analytics technology into its platform, giving users a complete, accurate and rich inventory of their technology environments

MERELBEKE, EAST FLANDERS, BELGIUM, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Lansweeper, the leading platform for technology asset intelligence, and Luzmo, a market leading platform for building data products, have announced a strategic technology partnership aimed at transforming the way businesses manage, visualize, and gain insights from their technology environments. This partnership highlights the strong Belgian connection between two growing scale-ups, reflecting the burgeoning tech scene in Belgium.A Strategic Technology PartnershipThe core objective of this collaboration is to accelerate Lansweeper’s transformation to a platform-based solution. With this integration, Luzmo’s embedded analytics platform will replace Lansweeper’s existing analytics capabilities, enabling both companies to focus on their core competencies. Lansweeper will continue to provide the most comprehensive overview of any technology environment, with Luzmo delivering a flexible, fast, and intuitive data analytics experience to Lansweeper customers.Why Luzmo?Luzmo was chosen for its unique differentiator: the technology is embeddable by design, making it ideal for seamless integration into Lansweeper’s platform. Few solutions on the market offer this level of customization, and Luzmo’s vision aligns with Lansweeper’s roadmap for innovation. The integration provides Lansweeper with a powerful out-of-the-box analytics solution that propels its offerings years ahead, ensuring custom solutions for customer needs.“We chose Luzmo because of its embeddable analytics platform, which allows us to focus on what we do best—providing a complete and accurate overview of technology environments,” said Maarten Saeys, Chief Product Officer of Lansweeper. “With Luzmo, we can deliver a superior product to our customers more efficiently, without diverting our resources into building analytics tools ourselves.”Value to Lansweeper CustomersFor Lansweeper’s customers, this partnership represents a significant upgrade in reporting, visualization, and data interpretation. Luzmo will power every report, graph, and analytics component within Lansweeper, providing users with enhanced tools to uncover and understand their technology environments. “We excel at collecting data by discovering the complete picture of an organization's technology estate, but now, with Luzmo, we will empower our customers to derive actionable insights from that data in a way that’s never been possible before,” said Saeys.Market ImpactThis partnership is part of a growing trend in software specialization, where companies increasingly focus on mastering their core competencies while outsourcing non-core technology to drive efficiency and innovation. Luzmo’s embeddable analytics solution exemplifies this approach, allowing Lansweeper to offer a more powerful product by integrating best-in-class analytics without diverting internal resources.As more businesses adopt this model, the market will see a shift toward using specialized platforms. Over the next few years, Lansweeper plans to replace much of its non-core technology with similar embeddable solutions. These technologies are highly configurable and customizable by design, enabling product development without the need for coding.“We are excited to collaborate with Lansweeper to deliver a seamlessly integrated data analytics solution that empowers users to uncover deeper insights from their technology environments,” said Karel Callens, CEO, Luzmo. “Our partnership exemplifies the future of software development — combining specialized technologies to create superior, unified products.”The integration will be available in preview by late 2024, with general availability expected in H1 2025, providing Lansweeper customers with early access to the advanced analytics features and allowing them to offer feedback ahead of the full release.The Belgian ConnectionBoth Lansweeper and Luzmo are proud to be part of Belgium’s thriving tech scale-up ecosystem. This partnership underscores the strength of Belgian innovation and the growing global influence of the country’s tech sector. As both companies grow, they remain dedicated to driving technological innovation through a collaborative approach.About LuzmoLuzmo is an embedded analytics software company, providing a plug and play platform for data analysis with seamless integration into other SaaS platforms or applications. 8 years ago, co-founders Karel Callens, Haroen Vermylen and Thomas De Clerck founded Luzmo to help business users anywhere make confident decisions quickly by bringing engaging, interactive insights to any software application in record time. For more information, please visit www.luzmo.com About LansweeperLansweeper provides a unique Technology Asset Intelligence platform helping businesses better understand, manage and protect their technology estate and network. Lansweeper helps customers minimize risks and optimize their technology investments by providing actionable insight into their technology estate at all times, offering trustworthy, valuable, and accurate insights about the state of users, devices, and software. Since its launch in 2004, Lansweeper has been developing a software platform that scans and inventories all IT devices, installed software, and active users on a network – allowing organizations to manage their IT centrally.The Lansweeper platform currently discovers and monitors over 80 million connected devices from 28,000+ customers, including Mercedes, Michelin, Liverpool FC, Carlsberg, Nestle, IBM, and Samsung, along with governments, banks, NGOs, and universities, driven by its 300+ strong team across the world. For more information, please visit: www.lansweeper.com

