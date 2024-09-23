Sotheby’s Former COO Launches New Thriller Novel Series

The author and his novels.

New thriller series centres around the fictitious auction house Mount’s founded in London, 1670, one of three global players in the art market.

I wanted to share an insight into the art world, with a dose of literary license by creating compelling characters, some of whom are unpleasant, and complex, detailed and fast-moving storylines.” — Clive Lord

The biggest challenge facing auction houses is to win consignments for sale. How far will Mount's go?Anita's Lot sees the protagonist, British policewoman Anita Wu, sidelined and discredited after a scandal, but when she is offered the chance at redemption by investigating the mysterious deaths of wealthy art collectors, Anita jumps at the opportunity. As she travels the globe with her intern, she must navigate the cutthroat world of art auctions and the fierce competition between the prestigious Mount's auction house and their rivals. But with her partner Juliet freezing her out and obstacles at every turn, Anita must battle to uncover the truth."Edge-of-your-seat intrigue that keeps one glued to the words..." Bookviral review.In Ursula's Tribute, when faced with forces beyond their control, including the murder of one of their senior business-getters, Ursula, how does Mount's navigate this treacherous world?How can the ultimate tribute be paid to Ursula and by whom?Why are the CIA, the US President and the UK Prime Minister involved?Mount's auction house's new owner's plans are disrupted when asked by The United Nations to sell The Moon, the biggest auction of all time. Meanwhile, Lady Penelope, an aristocratic and difficult art collector, spots a rare Fabergé box that belonged to the late Queen for sale at Mount's and moves heaven and earth to buy it at auction. Following the world's largest theft of paintings, Anita Wu is called upon again to solve the mystery with the help of the Art Squad, who travel across Europe searching for the perpetrators. These threads come together in a plot imbued with artificial intelligence, NFTs and blockchains. The climax and Ursula's Tribute are surprising and unpredictable."A notable blend of thriller, mystery, and modern technological intrigue…." Bookviral reviewBoth novels are available worldwide on Amazon in print and Kindle versions.About the authorLeveraging his 20+ years' experience, author Clive Lord provides an insight into the workings of the glamorous and exclusive world of art auctions. He has created a unique window into the lives of staff and clients, their motives, behaviors and lifestyles. These are his first two novels since moving on from Sotheby's, lives in London and currently working on his third novel.

