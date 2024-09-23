Nahunta, Brantley County, GA, GA (September 23, 2024) – The GBI is asking for information in the ongoing murder investigation of Angela Dawn McCarty. McCarty was last seen alive on September 23, 2009, in Waycross, GA where she lived. McCarty’s family reported her missing shortly after her disappearance, but McCarty’s fate remained unknown until her remains were found in a stretch of woods near Highway 110 in Brantley County, GA, on July 30, 2013.

McCarty was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white capris, and white tennis shoes. She was walking near Nunn Street in Waycross, GA. She is survived by a son and other family members who are seeking answers in this tragic case.

The GBI is asking that anyone with information concerning the murder or disappearance of Angela McCarty to please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Kingsland at 912-729-6198. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.