Aerospace Service Robotics Market to Reach $12.8 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 12.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

The global aerospace service robotics market is experiencing growth due to increasing interest and investment in space exploration missions by government agencies and private companies, growing commercial aerospace sector, and rapid prototyping & customization.

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “The Global Aerospace Service Robotics Market by Component (Controller, Sensor, Drive, and End Effector), by Application (Drilling, Welding, Sealing, Assembling and Disassembling, and Others), by Payload (Up to 50 Kg, 51 to 100 Kg, and Above 100 Kg): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033”. The global aerospace service robotics market was valued at $4.30 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $12.80 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2033.



Request Sample of the Report on Aerospace Service Robotics Market Forecast 2033: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3281

Prime determinants of growth

The global aerospace service robotics market is experiencing growth due to increase in demand for efficiency, continuous advancements in robotics technology, and growth in the commercial aerospace sector. However, complexity of integration, and limited accessibility hinder the market growth. Moreover, space exploration expansion and autonomous aircraft maintenance create lucrative opportunities in the global aerospace service robotics market.

Segment Highlights

By component, the sensor segment is expected to lead the market as aerospace tasks evolve in complexity, There is an escalating need for sensors offering precise data acquisition, crucial for intricate operations such as maintenance and navigation. Secondly, advancements in sensor technology have yielded highly resilient solutions tailored as per the demanding conditions of space and aviation. These innovations enhance operational efficiency and safety. Additionally, sensors play a central role in augmenting the autonomy and functionality of aerospace service robots, driving their adoption across diverse applications. This convergence of technological advancements and evolving operational needs positions sensor sales on a trajectory of sustained expansion in the aerospace service robotics domain.

By application, the assembling and disassembling segment is expected to have the highest market share owing to several reasons. Firstly, with the continuous advancement of aerospace technology, there's a heightened demand for efficient assembly and disassembly processes to facilitate rapid prototyping and customization. This segment addresses the need for precision and speed in assembling intricate aerospace components, ensuring seamless integration and functionality. Moreover, as the aerospace industry embraces lean manufacturing principles, robotics solutions for assembling and disassembling offer significant cost savings and efficiency improvements compared to traditional methods. Additionally, the versatility of robots in adapting to various assembly tasks, coupled with advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence, further fuels the growth of this segment by enabling adaptive and agile assembly processes.

By payload, the up to 50 Kg segment is projected to hold maximum market share in the market due to several key factors. Firstly, the trend towards miniaturization and lightweight design in aerospace components necessitates robotics solutions capable of handling payloads within this range. These robots are well-suited for tasks such as inspection, maintenance, and assembly in confined spaces or environments with weight restrictions. Moreover, the increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance, reconnaissance, and cargo transport drives the demand for lightweight payloads in aerospace applications. Additionally, advancements in materials science and robotics technology have enabled the development of compact yet robust robotic systems capable of carrying payloads up to 50 Kg with precision and efficiency.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with In-depth Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/aerospace-service-robotics-market

Regional Outlook

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the aerospace service robotics market, propelled by several strategic factors. Firstly, burgeoning investments in aerospace infrastructure and technology across countries such as China, India, and Japan foster a conducive environment for market expansion. Secondly, the region's robust manufacturing capabilities, coupled with a skilled workforce, fuel the development and adoption of advanced robotics solutions tailored to aerospace needs. This positions the Asia-Pacific region as a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape in the aerospace service robotics market.

Players:

ABB

AV&R

Electroimpact Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

JH Robotics, Inc.

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OC Robotics

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The competitive landscape of the aerospace service robotics market is characterized by innovation, expertise, and strategic partnerships. Collaboration between industry players, research institutions, and government agencies fosters a culture of innovation, driving the evolution of robotics technology in the aerospace sector. Market players continuously strive to differentiate themselves by offering robust, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to meet diverse customer needs.

Make an Inquiry for Further Details of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3281

Recent Development:

In June 2024, ABB unveiled its latest innovation, the next-generation Robotics control platform named OmniCore. This groundbreaking platform revolutionizes business productivity and flexibility by delivering faster, more precise, and highly autonomous automation solutions. ABB's strategic investment of $170 million in this control platform highlights its commitment to advancing sustainable automation practices. Notably, OmniCore boasts a distinctive single control architecture, seamlessly integrating ABB Robotics' comprehensive suite of hardware and software. This unified approach promises to streamline operations, enhance performance, and unlock new possibilities for automation across various industries.

In February 2024, FANUC expanded its presence in Spain with the inauguration of its new office, reinforcing the company's foothold in Europe. The new facility of FANUC IBERIA features a comprehensive setup, including a showroom, application development area, training facilities, offices, and a warehouse. It offers training courses covering FANUC's CNC, ROBOT, and ROBOMACHINE products.

Explore More Trending Reports

Emission Control Technology Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology {Diesel Particulate Filter, Gasoline Particulate Filter, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst, Selective Catalytic Reduction and Exhaust Gas Recirculation }, Fuel type and End-User Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Roadside Assistance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service, By Provider, By Vehicle : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Propulsion, by Vehicle Type, by Battery Capacity, by Range : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

E-Commerce Warehouse Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Business Type, by Component, by Product : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.