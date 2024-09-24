tomi Partners with Web3 Compass to Improve Web3 Browsing Experience

Cooperation

tomi and Web3 Compass have joined forces to enhance the functionality of decentralized internet browsing.

ARMENIA, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- tomi and Web3 Compass have joined forces to enhance the functionality of decentralized internet browsing. This partnership marks the first integration of a Web3-specific search engine into a Web3-capable browser, significantly improving users’ ability to navigate and discover content in the decentralized web ecosystem.Tomi has developed a powerful Web3 browser that prioritizes user privacy and autonomy. The integration of Web3 Compass, an innovative search engine designed specifically for Web3, will expand tomi Browser’s capabilities, allowing users to search and access IPFS websites more effectively.What is Web3 Compass?Web3 Compass is a revolutionary search engine that offers unfettered access to Web3 and content hosted on alternative file systems like InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), which Google and other traditional search engines do not index. Web3 Compass is entirely unique as the only search engine specifically tailored to the Web3 network.Web3 Compass is packed with useful features that improve the Web3 experience and enhance the capabilities of tomi Browser:• Decentralized Search: Web3 Compass enables users to browse the decentralized web conveniently and straightforwardly. The search engine doesn’t track user behavior or personal data, yielding a completely private and secure search experience.• IPFS Integration: In contrast to traditional search engines, like Google, Web3 Compass supports content hosted on IPFS, a decentralized storage network offering enhanced censorship resistance and content permanence.• Privacy and Security: Web3 Compass utilizes advanced security measures provided by Hexans.io, a well-established cybersecurity firm, to ensure that all searches remain private and protected. Web3 Compass’s commitment to privacy adheres closely to the core ethos of Web3, providing users with peace of mind.• User Experience: Ease of use is a significant hurdle Web3 needs to overcome before mass adoption is possible. Web3 Compass is taking leaps and bounds in that direction by offering an intuitive interface and navigation system suitable for newcomers and veterans of the Web3 space.What is tomi Browser?tomi Browser is a groundbreaking Web3 browser that enables users to seamlessly explore the Web2 and Web3 internets, bridging the gap between the two technologies and offering a best-of-both-worlds experience. Moreover, tomi Browser comes standard with privacy, security, and user empowerment features, making it ideal for navigating the decentralized web while maintaining easy access to Web2 content.ENS Domain Support: tomi Browser offers complete Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domain support, facilitating direct access to .eth websites. As a result, people can use tomi Browser to explore the Web2 internet and manage Web3 digital identities.• tomi Wallet Integration: tomi Browser is integrated with tomi Wallet, offering all users a multi-asset, multi-network, non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet as a seamless solution for Web3 transactions.• Enhanced Privacy Features: Unlike traditional browsers like Chrome, which harvest data and sell it to advertisers, tomi Browser comes with advanced privacy features as standard. Users benefit from automatic ad/tracker blocking, a privacy mode that doesn’t store cookies or history, and phishing/malware protection.• Seamless Web2 and Web3 Integration: tomi Browser enables users to quickly switch between Web2 and Web3, providing access to a larger content library than would otherwise be possible. As such, tomi Browser is one of the most versatile tools for navigating the evolving internet landscape.tomi Browser will integrate Web3 Compass directly, enabling users to search for decentralized content without leaving the browser, vastly improving user convenience. Through this integration, tomi Browser will become a unified platform for browsing content on the Web2 and Web3 internets.While it provides access to Web2, tomi Browser has been created with Web3 in mind, boasting ENS domain support and the integrated tomi Wallet. The implementation of Web3 Compass makes searching for Web3 content much more efficient and accurate, improving user experience on the decentralized internet while retaining and complementing tomi’s suite of existing tools.tomi Browser is an innovative portal to Web3 that makes it easy for users to access the decentralized internet while closely adhering to cryptocurrency’s ethos of privacy, transparency, and free speech. Web3 Compass is the only search engine built specifically for Web3’s complex architecture.Together, the technologies form something greater than the sum of their parts, creating an unparalleled Web3 browning experience that retains privacy features and access to the traditional web.

