New Family of Voltage-Controlled Saw Oscillators with Ultra-Low Phase Noise Performance for Radar Applications

Microchip’s VCSO 101765 devices are available in 320 MHz and 400 MHz with a small form factor

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission-critical applications like radar and test and measurement require specialized components with precise frequency control and ultra-low phase noise to enhance signal clarity, stability and overall system performance. To provide the aerospace and defense market with specialized technology for generating precise signals and frequencies, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces its new 101765 family of Voltage-Controlled SAW Oscillators (VCSOs) designed to deliver ultra-low phase noise and operate at 320 MHz and 400 MHz.

The 101765-320-A VCSO delivers ultra-low phase noise performance of 166 dBc at 10 kHz offset and a 182 dBc floor. Low phase noise is crucial for improving the lower limit of detection in radar and other sensing applications. These devices are optimal for radar and instrumentation systems such as Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) that demand high fidelity in critical phase-locked loop timing applications.

Available in a small form factor, 1 inch × 1 inch hermetic Kovar package, the VCSOs are designed for applications where Size, Weight, Power and Cost (SWaP-C) are important factors. The VCSOs are offered with supply voltages from 4.75–15.75V and a supply current of 111 mA to provide a power-efficient timing solution.

“Microchip continues to deliver ultra-low phase noise and high-performance timing products at a competitive price point to meet the needs of our customers,” said Leon Gross, corporate vice president of Microchip’s discrete products group. “Customers can choose Microchip for their timing needs and select other components for their application including FPGAs, MPUs, MCUs, RF, power management, security and connectivity.”

For aerospace and defense customers who require a higher degree of reliability, the 101765 VCSOs are available with MIL-PRF-38534 screening. The screening process is designed to ensure only the highest reliability components are used in critical applications where failure is not an option, such as in military and aerospace systems.

The 101765 VCSO family is a fresh addition to Microchip’s family of SAW products for aerospace and defense applications, which are designed to offer levels of high reliability for robust and mission-critical environments. They are available in a wide range of package options for ruggedized applications and support a center frequency range from 30 MHz to 2.7 GHz. Additionally, Microchip can address ITAR, EAR, and classified specifications for hardware to meet the customer’s security requirements.

Development Tools

The VCSO devices are supported by the 101765-320-A-N-S-TB and 101765-400-B-N-S-TB test boards to enable customers to test the parts during the design phase.

Pricing and Availability

The VCSO 101765-320-A and 101765-400-B are available now for purchase. For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control and processing solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve approximately 123,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Reader Inquiries: Kim Dutton 1-888-624-7435 480-792-4386 kim.dutton@microchip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.