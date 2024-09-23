STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY: Empowering with Electricity to Help Potato Farmers Prosper

CHINA, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To ensure safe electricity usage for potato farming, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY has intensified its investment in the power grid this year. The company upgraded the grids in agricultural and livestock farming areas, investing 112 million yuan in the distribution network. This included constructing and upgrading 203 kilometers of 10 kV power lines and installing 86 new transformers, supporting the stable development of the region's green, specialty industries.For industries to develop, electricity must come first. To guarantee safe and reliable power supply to the potato farming industry, spanning tens of thousands of acres, and to ensure farmers have access to safe and reliable electricity, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY provided timely on-site services. The company actively communicated with farmers to understand their electricity needs, conducted special inspections of power lines and equipment, and promptly resolved any electricity-related issues for the potato farmers. A thorough inspection and maintenance of electrical equipment related to irrigation wells and drip irrigation systems were also conducted. Additionally, through the "Ningdong Power Master" WeChat group, the company quickly responded to the villagers' electricity demands, leveraging the "Village-Grid Co-construction" service points to offer convenience. The team provided personalized services focusing on safe electricity usage, energy conservation, and other user concerns, helping users explore energy-saving and emission-reduction potential and improving energy efficiency for local enterprises.With strong power support, the potato industry in Guojigou Village, Huamachi Town, has flourished. It has not only injected significant momentum into the local economy but also provided energy assurance for rural revitalization and increasing farmers' incomes, with the light of electricity illuminating the path to prosperity through potatoes. Li Zhongbiao, head of the Guojigou Village Potato Planting Cooperative, said: "In recent years, power supply has been sufficient, and the market demand has been favorable. We have continuously expanded our potato planting area, and our output has increased year by year. We have formed an integrated industry chain covering planting, production, and sales, with our products being sold nationwide and widely loved. Our land has produced 'golden eggs,' and our pockets have grown fuller."Looking ahead, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY will focus on tangible, visible, and accessible benefits for the people, adhering to the principle of "Electric Power for the People." By continuously strengthening the power grid infrastructure, enhancing service measures, and closely following the entire process—from seed cultivation and high-tech planting equipment to cold storage and processing—the company will ensure adequate power supply. They will fully support the stable development of the potato industry, enabling local potatoes to reach every corner of the country and the world. The humble "earth egg" will transform into a beacon of prosperity for the people, contributing to increased harvests and incomes.（Liu Fei）

