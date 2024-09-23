PHILIPPINES, September 23 - Press Release

September 23, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SIGNING INTO LAW OF THE MAGNA CARTA OF FILIPINO SEAFARERS Today is a historic milestone for our Filipino seafarers. The signing into law of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers or Republic Act 12021 is the culmination of my years of hard work in pushing for its passage since the 16th Congress, and I am deeply proud that it has finally come to fruition. The Philippines is one of the world's largest maritime labor supply countries, and our seafarers are renowned for their skills, dedication, and professionalism. With this law, we have solidified the rights and welfare of our seafarers. This law is our way of recognizing their invaluable contributions to the global maritime industry and to our economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.