Minister Nomakhosazana Meth celebrates Heritage Month with Ntabakhulu community

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, celebrated Heritage Month with the community of Ntabakhulu on Friday, 20 September 2024. The event was organised by the Nowalala Traditional Authority, under the Heritage Month theme; “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines, who laid down their lives for our freedom”.

The community of Ntabankulu braved the icy cold weather but that was not in vain. They spent time with the Minister and other dignitaries, and received a full bouquet of services brought by the Department of Employment and Labour and the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

On this special day, 14 UIF clients were assisted, with as much as R39 142,86 UIF payments processed, while 51 work seekers registered on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database, and 23 Ex-mineworkers assisted by the Ex-mineworker’s desk. The Mobile Employment Centre (PES Bus) provided services to 45 work-seekers, while 51 people received career counselling, and one Compensation Fund enquiry was processed.

In addition, the Eastern Cape Department of Health, also assisted the community with health screenings and other services, including talks about teenage pregnancy.

Minister Meth extended gratitude to the community of eMacwerheni for braving the icy cold and wet weather, coming out in large numbers to receive services from the Department.

“Siphum’ imvul’ isitsho, partnering with our Traditional Leaders and Eastern Cape Health to provide services to the communities from the most remote rural areas. Another successful DEL Friday (Yazini - Know Your Ministry), eMacwerheni komkhulu. This goes to show that we are the Government of the people,” said Minister Meth.

The Minister would like to take this time to extend sincere gratitude to the Nowalala Traditional Authority, the Baleka Mbete Foundation, the Department of Employment and Labour, the Eastern Cape Department of Health and all stakeholders and partners who provided services, including the community of Lugangatho Location, Macwerheni, Ntabakhulu.

“You are the village it takes to raise a child,” said Minister Meth.

