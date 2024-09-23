Kodiak Selects Wabash’s Trailers as a Service to Optimize Its Autonomous Fleet

Companies collaborating to learn how trailers of the future can best support autonomous trucking

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, is pleased to announce that Kodiak Robotics, Inc., a leading autonomous trucking company, has entered into a partnership with Wabash to utilize Wabash’s Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠ offering. Wabash’s TaaS will provide Kodiak a flexible solution with access to a growing fleet of safe, reliable trailers nationwide.



Wabash’s TaaS offering provides Kodiak with a holistic solution that supports the full life cycle of the trailer, from acquisition to maintenance and uptime management. Unlike traditional leasing, TaaS delivers fully maintained capacity with new or certified trailers, ensuring minimal downtime through Wabash’s managed care services. With a subscription that includes maintenance, repair and managed care support, Kodiak can focus on developing the Kodiak Driver, the company’s industry-leading autonomous technology. Wabash’s hyperfocus on offering the best-maintained trailers aligns with Kodiak’s high maintenance standards, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

“We are thrilled to partner with Kodiak, a leader in autonomous trucking, as they integrate Wabash’s Trailers as a Service into their operations,” said Mike Pettit, Wabash’s chief growth officer. “Our TaaS offering provides the flexibility and comprehensive support that aligns perfectly with Kodiak’s goals, ensuring they can focus on innovation and efficiency. We’re excited to collaborate with Kodiak and co-learn as we develop trailer solutions that support autonomous long-haul trucks and pave the way for a safer, more efficient future.”

Utilizing Wabash’s nationwide dealer network, Wabash will provide the critical managed care needed to ensure continuous trailer uptime. Wabash’s managed care team, leveraging the company’s self-diagnosing trailers, will proactively monitor and maintain the fleet, guaranteeing uptime and helping Kodiak provide its customers with excellent customer service. This partnership will not only improve operational reliability, but also promises to enhance road safety through highly-maintained trailers.

“We value our partnership with Wabash as we continue to expand our autonomous fleet,” said Michael Wiesinger, VP Commercialization & GM Transportation Sector, Kodiak. “Wabash’s TaaS solution offers us a reliable and flexible approach to trailer management, allowing us to focus on our core mission of advancing autonomous trucking while maintaining operational efficiency and safety.”

Wabash will be showcasing its TaaS trailer at its Ignite ecosystem event for customers, dealers, suppliers and technology partners taking place in Louisville, Ky., from September 30 to October 2. Customers interested in seeing how TaaS operates in the broader Wabash Marketplace to deliver an optimized shipping network and continuous uptime support are invited to attend. Register at wabashignite.com to attend or for more information on TaaS visit https://marketplace.onewabash.com/trailers-as-a-service.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at onewabash.com.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward — so people, partners, and the planet thrive. The company is developing an industry-leading technology stack purpose-built for long-haul trucks, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak's unique modular hardware approach integrates sensors into a streamlined sensor-pod structure that optimizes for perception, scalability, and maintainability. The company delivers freight daily for its customers across the South, operating autonomously on the highway portions of the routes. Kodiak also leverages its commercial self-driving software to develop, test and deploy autonomous capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai , and on LinkedIn and Twitter . You can find the company press kit HERE .

