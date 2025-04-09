Rag & Bone launches first Australian-owned eCommerce platform in Australia.

SYDNEY, Australia, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its origins in New York in 2002, renowned global fashion brand rag & bone is proud to announce the launch of its Australian owned eCommerce platform: rag-bone.com.au with Signal Brands Australia. This marks a significant milestone for the brand, expanding its digital presence to meet the growing international demand for the American contemporary brand in Australia.

Ever since the launch of its first Flagship store in Australia, in the luxury precinct of Sydney, Double Bay in December 2024; there has been a growing demand and interest for rag & bone’s high-quality craftsmanship and care-free New York aesthetic. The collection ranges from its signature denim and tailored outerwear to contemporary accessories and footwear.

“We are continually expanding rag & bone’s presence in Australia and am thrilled to include the roll-out of rag & bone eCommerce channel to the Australian market which gives us an opportunity to connect with our fans in a more meaningful way, delivering a personalised seamless end-to-end shopping experience.” Paul Smith, Managing Director – Signal Brands Australia

The new online store, like its brick-and-mortar store will offer the full range of rag & bone’s effortlessly cool designs to the Australian savvy online shoppers. This highlights rag & bone’s commitment to providing an enhanced personalised shopping experience, easy navigation, secure payment options, improved delivery with the opening of a new local warehouse in Australia and a tailored selection of styles suited to local trends.

For more information, visit www.rag-bone.com.au or follow rag & bone on social @ragandbone.

Media contact:

ragandbone@glowbored.com,

+61 2 9059 2502,

+61 7 3556 7756.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.