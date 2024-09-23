MEC Sipho Hlomuka visits Learner Teacher Support Materials warehouse to inspect state-of-readiness for 2025 academic year, 27 Sept
The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka will visit the LTSM Warehouse in Amanzimtoti to inspect the state-of-readiness and delivery of LTSM for the New Academic Year 2025.
Details of the visit are as follows:
Date: Friday, 27 September, 2024. Time: 12H00.
Venue: Ndabase Printing Solution, 8 Lavender Gate Drive, Southgate Business Park, Amanzimtoti, South of Durban.
The Media is invited to cover the visit by MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
Media enquiries:
Mr Muzi Mahlambi: Head of Communication
Cell: +27 82 519 1420
Mr Sihle Mlotshwa: Media Relations Manager
Cell: +27 72 207 2018
Ms Memory Maphanga: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: +27 79 069 7200
