Submit Release
News Search

There were 594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,261 in the last 365 days.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses Heritage and Literacy Month celebrations, 24 Sept

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will tomorrow, Tuesday 24 September address a heritage and literacy month event focusing on mother-tongue literacy under the theme “Language, Our Heritage Family Day” celebration at Sci-Bono discovery centre.

This will be a celebration of Language and Heritage as aligned to UNESCO’s 2024 focus on promoting multi-lingualism. The day will also include a panel discussion on Mother Tongue Based Bilingual Education (MTBBE) with a view to providing context into the departments MTBBE rollout for Grade 4 in 2025.

Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the event under the following details:

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, 24 September 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, Corner Miriam Makeba and Helen Joseph Newtown, Johannesburg

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses Heritage and Literacy Month celebrations, 24 Sept

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more