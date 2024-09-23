Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses Heritage and Literacy Month celebrations, 24 Sept

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will tomorrow, Tuesday 24 September address a heritage and literacy month event focusing on mother-tongue literacy under the theme “Language, Our Heritage Family Day” celebration at Sci-Bono discovery centre.

This will be a celebration of Language and Heritage as aligned to UNESCO’s 2024 focus on promoting multi-lingualism. The day will also include a panel discussion on Mother Tongue Based Bilingual Education (MTBBE) with a view to providing context into the departments MTBBE rollout for Grade 4 in 2025.

Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the event under the following details:

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, Corner Miriam Makeba and Helen Joseph Newtown, Johannesburg

