Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses Heritage and Literacy Month celebrations, 24 Sept
The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will tomorrow, Tuesday 24 September address a heritage and literacy month event focusing on mother-tongue literacy under the theme “Language, Our Heritage Family Day” celebration at Sci-Bono discovery centre.
This will be a celebration of Language and Heritage as aligned to UNESCO’s 2024 focus on promoting multi-lingualism. The day will also include a panel discussion on Mother Tongue Based Bilingual Education (MTBBE) with a view to providing context into the departments MTBBE rollout for Grade 4 in 2025.
Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the event under the following details:
Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, 24 September 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Sci-Bono Discovery Centre, Corner Miriam Makeba and Helen Joseph Newtown, Johannesburg
Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
