Employment and Labour launches occupational health and safety (OHS) prevention accord and unveil OHS strategy, 16 Oct

In a drive to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders and prevent occupational injuries and illness the Department of Employment and Labour in partnership with its entity Compensation Fund (CF), Federated Employers Mutual (FEM) Assurance, and Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) will launch the occupational health and safety (OHS) prevention accord and unveil the OHS strategy 2024 to 2029.



The collaborative effort by the Department’s OHS division to partner with CF, FEM and RMA brings together practitioners in the field of OHS as well as professional bodies to strengthen partnership among stakeholders in a journey to prevent occupational injuries and illness.



The initiative will also highlight that there is more effort and investment towards implementation of prevention strategies that will improve worker health and well-being whilst supporting productivity.



This event takes place against the backdrop of OHS being the fifth principle in the International Labour Organization (ILO’s) fundamental rights and principles at work, which necessitates a systematic approach from all stakeholders to address this fundamental right.



The launch will be held under the theme: “ Strategic collaboration to prevent incidents and occupational diseases in the workplace” .



As decent work is central to workers’ rights, the work of the Inspection and Enforcement Services Branch (IES) branch supports the Departmental endeavours in the attainment of this right.



A total of 300 delegates are expected to attend the launch.

These include: officials of the Department and its entities, representatives from – Compensation Fund, Rand Mutual Assurance, Federated Employers Mutual, Organised Business, Organised labour, Advisory Council for Occupational Health and Safety, Occupational Health and Safety Inspectors, International Labour Organization, African Union Development Agency AUDA-NEPAD, National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH), employer representatives, employee representatives, professional bodies in occupational hygiene, ergonomics, occupational health, occupational safety, and all stakeholders operating in the sphere of OHS.



Media is invited to attend the launch that will be held as follows:

Venue: Emperor’s Palace, Gauteng South Africa

Date: 16 October 2024,

Time: 07h00am to 11h00am



For more information, contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

082 697 0694

Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za