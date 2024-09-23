Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane leads Provincial Heritage Day celebrations in honour of King Hintsa, 24 Sept

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane will lead the Provincial Heritage Day celebrations in honour of King Hintsa kaKhawuta at Nqadu Great Place in Willowvale, tomorrow, Tuesday, 24th September, 2024.

This year marks the 190th anniversary of the 6th War of Resistance, also known as the War of Hintsa (1834-1835), where King Hintsa and other brave warriors like Nkosi Jongumsobomvu Maqoma fought against British colonial rule.

The event will be part of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government's Heritage Month celebrations, themed "Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom."

The province's Heritage Month initiatives focus on promoting its diverse cultural aspects, growing the economy through tourism, and honouring struggle stalwarts who fought for freedom. By commemorating King Hintsa's legacy, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government aims to preserve history and promote unity among its citizens.

Premier Mabuyane's leadership in this event underscores his commitment to honouring the province's heritage and promoting its cultural significance.

