Saudi Arabia Security Services Market was valued at US$ 7.54 billion in 2023 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for significant growth over the next decade, with its market size anticipated to nearly double, rising from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕.𝟓𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒.𝟓𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This robust expansion, driven by a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟏%, underscores the increasing demand for comprehensive security solutions across various sectors in the kingdom.
The market's growth is fueled by rising concerns over safety, the government's push for enhanced infrastructure protection, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like AI-driven surveillance and cybersecurity solutions. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiatives, which aim to diversify the economy and invest in critical sectors, have also catalyzed the expansion of the security services industry.
Key players in the Saudi security services sector are focusing on expanding their offerings, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and forming strategic partnerships to enhance security solutions across residential, commercial, and governmental sectors. Services ranging from manned guarding, electronic security, to specialized security services are gaining momentum as businesses and institutions in the region prioritize safeguarding assets and people.
• AARMTech
• APSG
• Axis Communications AB
• Choice Saudi
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• CNSS
• Genetec, Inc.
• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Johnson Controls
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• RSTS
• SAS Systems Engineering
• TSS
• Other Prominent Players
The demand for cybersecurity services has particularly surged, as organizations look to protect themselves from the increasing risk of cyber threats in an ever-connected digital landscape. Additionally, the growth of critical infrastructure projects in the energy, transportation, and healthcare sectors is also boosting the need for reliable and efficient security services.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑): 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕.𝟓𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐): 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒.𝟓𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐): 𝟖.𝟏%
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Physical Access Control Security
o Physical Access Control System
o CCTV and Video Surveillance System
o Perimeter Intrusion and Detection
o Physical Security Information Management
o Fire Detection
o Fire Alarm Systems
o Fire Suppression Systems
o Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM)
o Others
• Manned Guarding Security Services
o Security Risk Assessments
o Mobile Patrol and Surveillance
o Traffic Control Services
o Protective Services
o Cash In Transit
o VIP/Close Protective Services
o Event Security
o Police Support Service
o Crowd Management
o Others
o Fire & Safety Risk Assessments
• Digital Security Services
o Remote Monitoring Services
o Security System Integration Service
o Cybersecurity Risk Assessments
o Firewall Management
o Intrusion Detection and Prevention
o Continuity Management
o Information Security
o Others
• Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Services
o Workplace Safety Audits and Inspections
o Environmental Compliance
o Emergency Response Planning
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
• SMEs
• Large Enterprises
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Transportation
• Government
• Banking & Finance
• Utility & Energy
• Residential
• Industrial
• Hospitality
• Others
