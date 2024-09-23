Global Market for Home Automation in 2023 Valued at US$ 112.7 Billion, Expected to Reach US$ 715.6 Billion by 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on a rapid growth trajectory, with its value reaching 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟏𝟐.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and projected to skyrocket to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟏𝟓.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. The surging demand for smart homes, coupled with advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) technology, continues to drive this market expansion.
Home automation systems, which enable homeowners to control various aspects of their homes remotely, have become increasingly popular due to their ability to enhance comfort, security, and energy efficiency. The growing adoption of smart devices such as lighting, thermostats, security systems, and voice-activated assistants has fueled the market's momentum.
Key factors driving market growth include increasing consumer demand for smart energy management solutions, enhanced security systems, and the integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in home devices. Furthermore, the rise in disposable income and an increasing number of tech-savvy consumers across the globe are contributing to the widespread adoption of home automation solutions.
The North American region currently leads the market, driven by early technology adoption and high consumer demand. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, a growing middle-class population, and government initiatives supporting smart city development.
As the home automation market expands, key players are continuously innovating to meet evolving consumer needs, focusing on seamless integration between devices, improved user interfaces, and enhanced security protocols.
• ABB Ltd.
• Amazon, Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• ASSA ABLOY
• Axis Communication AB
• Comcast Corp.
• Control4 Corp.
• Google
• Honeywell International, Inc
• Hubbell Inc.
• Ingersoll-Rand PLC
• Johnson Controls International
• Legrand S.A.
• LG Electronics
• Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.
• Robert Bosch Gmbh
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens AG
• Sony
• United Technologies Corporation
• Kiddi
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Hardware
• Lighting Control
o Relays
o Occupancy Sensors
o Daylight Sensors
o Timers
o Dimmers
o Switches
o Lighting Control Accessories and Other Products
• Security and Access Control
o Video Surveillance Systems
Cameras & NVRs
Software/Video Analytics
o Access Control Systems
Biometric Access Control
Non-Biometric Access Control
• 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥
o Smart Thermostats
o Heating and Cooling Coils
o Actuators
o Smart Vents
o Others
• Entertainment and Other Controls
• Home Healthcare
o Health Status Monitors
o Physical Activity Monitors
• Smart Kitchen
o Smart Coffee Makers
o Smart Kettles
o Smart Dish Washers
o Smart Ovens
o Smart Cooktops
o Smart Cookers
• Home Appliances
o Smart Refrigerators
o Smart Washers
o Smart Locks
o Smart Water Heaters
o Smart Vacuum Cleaners
• Smart Furniture
o Smart Tables
o Smart Desks
o Smart Sofas
o Others
• Software
• Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Wired
• Wireless
o Bluetooth
o Wi-Fi
o Zigbee
o Dali
o Others (z-wave & hybrid)
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Security
• Lighting
• Entertainment
• Healthcare
• Energy Management
• HVAC
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Residential
• Commercial
𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Single Family Homes
• Apartment Building
o Low rise
o High rise
o Skyscrapers
• Villas/Bungalows
• Others (mobile homes, cottages)
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Renovation
• New
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
o Speciality Stores
o Retail (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets)
o Third Party Service Providers (Telecom, Security, OEMs)
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
o Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
𝐨 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
