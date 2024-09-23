Deputy Minister Kenneth Morolong: College of Africa Graduation Ceremony

Programme Director;

President & Founder of College of Africa, Ms Ipfi Maumela; Acting CEO of Brand SA, Ms Sithembile Ntombela; Management and Faculty of the College;

Distinguished Guests; Ladies and gentlemen.

In his induction speech to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the multi-grand slam winning tennis mega star, Andre Agassi said:

“This honor today leaves me deeply humbled but also makes me think of others who don't get their due; teachers, nurses, caregivers, struggling parents, all the people who do the right thing who win their own private Grand Slams. They know already what took me decades to figure out, that we are here to do good quietly, to shine in secret, to give when there's no crowd applauding, to give of ourselves to someone who can offer us nothing.”

Today as graduates, your toil is recognised and the college certifies that you have attained the educational outcomes contained in the curriculum statement of your chosen study.

Recognising you, as it does, it cannot guarantee you success beyond the classroom, where you ought to apply the educational outcomes thus attained!

As we celebrate you today, I hope that this graduation leaves you “deeply humble” as well as making you “think of others who don’t get their due” especially your “caregivers and struggling parents.”

Hopefully you’re inspired by your education to give of yourself to your communities and or someone who can offer you nothing.

We convene here as we do, to celebrate a significant milestone in your lives - on a day that marks not just an end, but a beginning. Each one of you has faced unique challenges, overcome obstacles, and demonstrated resilience that will serve you well in the future.

Programme Director,

We convene here today, essentially to mark a transition from the structured environment of academia to the unpredictable world of work that lies ahead. The knowledge and skills you have acquired here at the College of Africa will serve as your foundation, but it is your passion, creativity, and determination that will propel you forward.

As passionate, creative and determined as you may be, life happens. You at some point, will fail! It is at the point of failure that your passion, creativity and determination is tested. It is at these moments in life, where you have to stage a comeback and become even more better.

In an interview with Havard Business Review, Andre Agassi provides a profound life lesson on how to deal with failure and success. When asked how did he develop resilience to stage some of the most epic comebacks in the tennis court; he had this to say:

“It’s about recognizing that regardless of what the score is, the most important point is that next point.” At this point where you are today, you have just scored a point by graduating. However, the most important point is the next one, which is the unpredictable world of work that lies ahead.

Ladies and Gentlemen;

I am certain that you have heard about, the Play Your Part initiative of Brand South Africa. This initiative seeks to call on all South Africans to contribute positively to the nation’s development.

The essence of “playing your part” is about recognizing that each of you has a role to play in shaping our future. Whether through innovation, community service, or simply being a responsible citizen, your contributions matter. Our partnership as Brand SA, with College of Africa through the Covid 19 Tertiary bursaries; is essentially to create a skills base that can serve the community in various ways.

As part of making the South Africa brand globally competitive and attractive; we need vast majority of people who play their part in communicating positive messages about South Africa. This doesn’t mean, hiding away from the challenges but communicating our wins more than our losses.

This means recognising - as did Agassi – “that regardless of what the score is, the most important point is that next point.” We shouldn’t either be despondent and or triumphalist for too long because “the most important point is that next point” that moves us from defeat to victory or from victory to victory.

No matter the circumstances, your eyes should always be fixated on executing the next task.

The importance of fostering national pride, patriotism, and active citizenship cannot be overstated, and it is rewarding to see how Brand South Africa’s initiatives have resonated across the country.

Programme Director,

One of the cornerstones of the entity’s domestic strategies has been the Play Your Part (PYP) programme, which continues to inspire and mobilise South Africans to contribute positively to their communities and the broader nation. We therefore encourage you as graduates, management and faculty to continue to contribute your bit in nurturing and shaping our nation brand.

Through a range of impactful campaigns and initiatives, PYP has successfully engaged citizens in building a cohesive and inclusive society, and has been instrumental in promoting social responsibility, entrepreneurship and a collective commitment to addressing the socio-economic challenges facing our nation.

The Domestic Perceptions Survey has also been a critical tool in assessing and understanding the attitudes and sentiments of South Africans towards their country.

The insights garnered from this survey have provided invaluable guidance in shaping our marketing and communication strategies, ensuring that our messaging resonates with the diverse segments of our population.

It is encouraging to note that there has been a positive shift in domestic perceptions, reflecting growing confidence in the Nation Brand and a stronger sense of national pride.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Branding a Nation is not a simple task nor is it a task of Government alone. Educating South Africans about their rights and responsibilities under the Constitution is essential for fostering a culture of respect for the rule of law and promoting social cohesion has been a key focus. Brand South Africa’s Constitutional Awareness activities have reached a broad audience, empowering citizens with the knowledge they need to actively participate in the task of social transformation.

As we look to the future, the Government of National Unity presents an opportunity for all citizens to strengthen our efforts in building a united, resilient, and prosperous South Africa. Brand South Africa will undoubtedly continue to play a pivotal role in shaping and communicating this vision, both domestically and internationally. May we all continue to Play Our Part in contributing to the success of our Nation Brand.

Dear Graduates,

As you pursue your careers, you need to constantly keep in mind that the world is continuously evolving. The skills that are in demand today may be rendered obsolete in future.

You therefore need to infuse lifelong learning into as a your constant life pursuit. Stay curious, be hungry for new knowledge, and explore the world as much as you can to gain new experiences. Remain adaptable as a lifelong learner and enrich your life experience through continuous education.

Lastly, I encourage you to also start businesses and chose entrepreneurship as a career. As the slogan used to say; South Africa is alive with possibilities!

As you step into the professional world, do not shy away from challenges. Instead, view them as opportunities for growth. Each setback is a lesson, and each success is a building block for your future.

Remember Andre Agassi says “that regardless of what the score is, the most important point is that next point.”

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As Denzel Washington would say:

“Ease is a greater threat to progress than hardship. So keep moving, keep growing, keep learning.

See you at work.”

Ke a leboga!