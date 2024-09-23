Edge AI Processor Market was Valued at US$ 2,163.2 Million in 2023 and is Projected to Hit US$ 9,891.5 Million by 2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to witness substantial growth, with its market size projected to surge from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟏𝟔𝟑.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 to 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟗,𝟖𝟗𝟏.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟖.𝟒% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This remarkable expansion is driven by increasing demand for low-latency processing, real-time decision-making capabilities, and the growing adoption of AI at the network's edge.
Edge AI processors are revolutionizing various industries by enabling faster processing of data closer to the source, reducing the need for cloud computing and enhancing the efficiency of applications such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, industrial IoT, and healthcare devices. The rising focus on energy efficiency, privacy concerns, and the need for real-time insights is fueling the demand for edge AI processors globally.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The escalating volume of data generated by various devices and applications serves as a fundamental driver for the global edge AI processor market. The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a primary contributor to this surge in data. By 2025, it's estimated that there will be over 75 billion IoT devices worldwide, a massive increase from around 31 billion in 2020. This explosion in IoT deployment is generating an unprecedented amount of data, estimated to reach 79.4 zettabytes by 2025. The growing adoption of smart home devices is also a major factor. In 2020, the global smart home market is to be at $154 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% in the years to come. These smart home devices, including smart speakers, thermostats, and security cameras, contribute significantly to the data deluge.
The rise in edge-based AI applications in industries such as automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing is further creating a need for localized, real-time data processing. The automotive sector alone, with its push towards autonomous vehicles, is expected to fuel considerable demand. The market for automotive AI, which was valued at around $2 billion in 2020, is expected to grow to over $14 billion by 2025. This burgeoning volume of data necessitates processing power closer to the source, driving the demand for edge AI processors. These processors are designed to handle vast amounts of data efficiently, reducing latency, and ensuring faster decision-making processes.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
• Huawei Technologies
• IBM
• Intel Corporation
• Hailo
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Mythic
• MediaTek Inc.
• Graphcore
• STMicroelectronics
• Other Prominent Companies
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Central Processing Unit (CPU)
• Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)
• Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)
• Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Consumer Devices
• Enterprise Devices
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Robotics
• Smartphones and Mobile Devices
• Internet of Things (IoT) Devices
• Smart Cameras and Surveillance Systems
• Autonomous Vehicles
• Industrial Automation
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Consumer Electronics
• Healthcare
• Automotive
• Retail
• Security and Surveillance
• Government
• Agriculture
• Others (Manufacturing, Construction, etc.)
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
