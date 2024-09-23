ATM Market was Valued at US$ 21.71 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Hit US$ 33.74 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.02%
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐀𝐓𝐌 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised for significant growth, with its value forecasted to increase from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟏.𝟕𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟑.𝟕𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟎𝟐% over the forecast period. This expansion is driven by increasing demand for secure and convenient cash withdrawal services, the rapid adoption of advanced ATM technologies, and the expanding need for automated banking systems in both urban and rural areas.
ATMs continue to be a cornerstone of financial accessibility, allowing customers to perform essential banking functions, such as cash withdrawals, deposits, transfers, and balance inquiries. The growing emphasis on digital banking and self-service options has accelerated the integration of features like biometric authentication, contactless payments, and enhanced security protocols, contributing to the growth trajectory of the ATM market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬
A major driver propelling the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market forward is the surge in financial inclusion initiatives worldwide. This movement aims to bring unbanked and underbanked populations into the financial mainstream, significantly impacting ATM deployment and usage. The World Bank reports that approximately 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked globally, but concerted efforts by governments and financial institutions are rapidly changing this landscape. In countries like India, government-led programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana have led to the opening of over 300 million bank accounts, many in rural areas. This surge in new account holders correlates with an increased demand for ATM services, as they provide a critical access point to banking services.
In Africa, the rise in mobile money platforms, such as M-Pesa in Kenya and Tanzania, is also a driving force. These platforms often interface with ATMs, allowing users to deposit and withdraw cash. In Kenya alone, M-Pesa serves over 37 million customers, showcasing the link between digital financial services and ATM usage. The growth of microfinance institutions (MFIs) plays a pivotal role too. MFIs are increasingly utilizing ATMs to disburse and collect loan payments, particularly in South Asian countries like Bangladesh, where the microfinance sector serves millions. Furthermore, the global ATM market is adapting to these inclusion efforts. For example, in Latin America, biometric ATMs are being introduced to cater to populations with low literacy levels. These ATMs use fingerprint recognition technology, simplifying the transaction process for users who struggle with traditional PIN-based systems. Additionally, the burgeoning middle class in emerging economies is a catalyst for the growth of the ATM market. In China, the middle-class population is expected to reach 550 million by 2022, a demographic that increasingly demands convenient access to financial services, including ATMs.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐓𝐌 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Diebold Nixdorf
• Euronet Worldwide Inc
• Fujitsu Limited
• G4S plc
• Genmega
• GRG Banking
• HANTLE Inc.
• Hitachi Channel Solutions, Corp.
• Hyosung Corporation
• Lipi Data Systems Ltd.
• NCR Corporation
• OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd.
• Tidel Engineering
• Triton Systems
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Hardware
• Software
• Services
o Professional Services
o Managed Services
𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• White Label ATM
• Brown Label ATM
• Green Label ATM
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• On-site ATM
• Off-site ATM
• Worksite ATM
• Mobile ATM
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Withdrawals
• Transfers
• Deposits
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (𝐌𝐄𝐀)
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
